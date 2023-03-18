When is next Double XP event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 recently launched their mid-season "Reloaded" update. This was a major addition, bringing tons of content to keep players excited. Both titles received significant QOL adjustments, bug fixes, and weapon balancing.

Both titles necessitate players grinding in multiplayer game modes or battle royale battles to level up their weapons, acquire all attachments, and experiment with various combos to thrive in the competitive scene.

As a result, the makers have created a unique event dubbed the Double XP event, in which players can grind but receive twice as much XP for their efforts. This event provides an excellent opportunity to rapidly level up weaponry. The following article will provide all the necessary details about the Double XP Event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Everything a player needs to know about Double XP Event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Double XP, Double Battle Pass XP, and Double Weapon XP are NOW LIVE in There's XP at the end of the rainbow!Double XP, Double Battle Pass XP, and Double Weapon XP are NOW LIVE in #Warzone2 🌈There's XP at the end of the rainbow!Double XP, Double Battle Pass XP, and Double Weapon XP are NOW LIVE in #Warzone2! https://t.co/PnsvPS0Z1f

The Double XP Event grants participants Double XP, Battle Pass XP, and Weapon XP. This is an excellent method to increase your overall level while progressing across numerous weapons and completing the Battlepass quicker.

The main goal is to grind and advance in all aspects. Higher account levels and weapon levels can be obtained, allowing players to access new attachments, weapons, and even Killstreaks.

The game's advanced gunsmith system and customization option allow one to try various attachment combinations that match their playstyle. However, each attachment must be unlocked first.

The difficult aspect is that each attachment can be accessed by leveling up a specific weapon, so players must max out every possible weapon to access all of the game's content. This event offers a fantastic opportunity for those who don't have enough time to devote to the game.

Schedule for Double XP Event

The event is now live on Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 across all platforms. For PlayStation users, the Double XP exclusively started on March 16 and will end on March 17.

For all other platforms, the Double XP, Weapon XP, and Battle Pass XP will start on March 17 and last until March 20. The release timing is as follows: 10 am PT/12 pm CT/1 pm ET/6 pm GMT.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded update brought a lot of new content that includes a new core map called the Himmelmatt Expo, three new modes, a brand-new Raid episode, one marksman rifle, and more. The update lent the game more balance, making it quite intriguing.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded are live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

