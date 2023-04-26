Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for STB 556 in Season 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 saw some major weapon adjustments in Season 3. Many weapons that dominated the battlefield, such as the ISO Hemlock, RAAL MG, and others, were severely nerfed. The STB 556 assault rifle, on the other hand, received a significant upgrade. With WhosImmortal's loadout, the weapon's performance improves, becoming a more versatile rifle.

The assault rifle class is usually popular among players since it allows them to keep up with the fast-paced action and battle in any situation. The loadout supplied by prominent streamer WhosImmortal allows the weapon to battle at any range while performing better.

The new STB 556 loadout lets the weapon delivers the same performance at any range in Modern Warfare 2

The STB 556 received enhancements, making it one of the finest weapons in the current meta. The weapon is nearly flawless, but with the addition of extra enhanced damage bonuses, it becomes lethal if used correctly. The weapon comes from the Bruen Bullpup weapon platform and has impressive numbers such as a 741 rpm firing rate, 590 m/s muzzle velocity, and 240 ms ADS time.

The weapon's TTK is outstanding, and with the loadout offered by WhosImmortal, the weapon's performance can be improved even further, allowing players to use it in any range.

STB 556 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Recommended Loadout:

Muzzle: FTac Castle Comp (vertical +0.37 and horizontal +0.15)

FTac Castle Comp (vertical +0.37 and horizontal +0.15) Barrel: 508MM Rear Guard (vertical +0.25 and horizontal +0.21)

508MM Rear Guard (vertical +0.25 and horizontal +0.21) Laser: VLK LZR 7MW (vertical -0.23 and horizontal -24.48)

VLK LZR 7MW (vertical -0.23 and horizontal -24.48) Optic: Cronen Mini Pro (vertical -1.08 and horizontal -2.25)

Cronen Mini Pro (vertical -1.08 and horizontal -2.25) Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip (vertical +0.77 and horizontal +0.26)

FTac Castle Comp will allow the STB 556 to fire even straighter and maintain rounds on target by lowering both vertical and horizontal recoil.

The 508MM Rear Guard is ideal for the weapon as the attachment is engineered for enhanced accuracy, increased damage range, and bullet velocity.

Tunings of all the attachments in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

VLK LZR 7MW is a go-to attachment that increases the weapon's ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability, allowing players to engage more aggressively in close to medium-range confrontations.

The Cronen Mini Pro is a fan-favorite optic sight that provides players with a near-perfect sight image and an unobstructed perspective, allowing them to battle more aggressively and confidently at any range.

The Bruen Q900 Grip is the ideal rear grip for the weapon because its smooth texture improves aim-down sight speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and drawing speed.

The above STB 556 loadout increases the weapon's effectiveness even more and is highly recommended by WhosImmortal in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3. With the setup, players can use the weapon's versatility to get the best outcome on the battlefield.

Poll : 0 votes