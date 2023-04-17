Warzone 2 expert IceManIssac's fastest way of max-leveling weapons in Season 3

The Season 3 patch of Warzone 2 has already launched and has plenty of new content for the player base to explore. The latest update of the game has not only brought tons of changes to the in-game mechanics and quality of life updates but also new content like operators, cosmetic bundles, and two new weapons.

When it comes to new guns in Warzone 2, players will be able to get their hands on the FJX Imperium sniper rifle and the Cronen Squall battle rifle by reaching their respective sectors in the new battlepass.

Alongside them, the developers have also announced that they will also be adding two new handguns later in the season, most likely in the mid-season patch.

However, in order to achieve the full potential of these new guns in Season 3, players need to kit them with a proper set of attachments. To unlock the best attachments, players need to quickly max-level these weapons.

Leveling up the guns is tedious work for many players, but with the method revealed by Warzone 2 expert IceManIssac, max-leveling these powerful new firearms will be a breeze.

IceManIssac's pro-tip for quick max-leveling weapons in Warzone 2 Season 3

IceManIssac is a very well-known content creator among the Warzone 2 players' community. He streams on Twitch and also has his own YouTube channel where he uploads videos on the game's analysis, pro-tips, loadouts, and a lot more.

In one such recent upload, the pro streamer revealed a broken method to quickly max-level any weapon without having to spend a single penny on Double XP tokens.

According to him, players can use the newly revamped Most Wanted contracts to get tons of normal and weapon XP. The XP gained from completing the three Most Wanted contracts is more than enough to completely level up a weapon from level 1.

Ral @Rallied



Best Primary Cronen Class Setup For Low Recoil & Good ADS Speed:



(More Tunings in replies) After 2 days it’s clear that Cronen Squall is absolute meta in Season 3 Warzone 2Best Primary Cronen Class Setup For Low Recoil & Good ADS Speed:(More Tunings in replies) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… After 2 days it’s clear that Cronen Squall is absolute meta in Season 3 Warzone 2Best Primary Cronen Class Setup For Low Recoil & Good ADS Speed:(More Tunings in replies) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/TKfkAuq6FM

IceManIssac suggests players team up with friends and drop in a quads match. They will then have to finish as many Most Wanted contracts as they can to quickly level up their weapon of choice. One thing operators have to keep in mind is that they must have the weapon, which they are leveling up, on hand when the Most Wanted contract finishes.

The pro streamer also suggests to players that rather than engaging with enemies, it's better to run around the map and open as many loot boxes as they can, as both these activities reduce the timer of the Most Wanted contract. However, if players wish to frag in their game and are confident in their skills, then they can also go for enemy kills as it will reduce the contract timer even faster.

Ral @Rallied



Great ADS/Stability for close-medium range sniping



FJX IMPERIUM Loadout & Tunings

(More tunings in replies) Quickscope Intervention Class Setup for Warzone 2Great ADS/Stability for close-medium range snipingFJX IMPERIUM Loadout & Tunings(More tunings in replies) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Quickscope Intervention Class Setup for Warzone 2Great ADS/Stability for close-medium range snipingFJX IMPERIUM Loadout & Tunings(More tunings in replies) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ZySH3lw6Xp

If players get their hands on a helicopter and are able to finish three contracts in a single match, they will max level the desired weapon in just that game.

IceManIssac also warns players that the XP multiplier is currently broken in Warzone 2 after the revamp and there is a high chance that the developers will fix it any time soon. As such, it is recommended that they use this trick before the high XP bonus of the contract is patched by the developers.

