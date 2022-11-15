Fact check: Will Warzone 2.0 have FOV sliders for older-generation consoles?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will soon be ready to be a part of every fan's gaming library. The Warzone sequel will be launched on November 16, alongside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Season 1. The modern-era battle royale game will be available on all major platforms, including old and new generation consoles from Xbox and PlayStation.

With the game reaching the brink of its launch, older-generation console users have found themselves in doubt regarding one of Warzone's most useful graphical features - the FOV slider. Wondering whether it will be available in the upcoming sequel for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One? Readers can find the answer in the next section.

Will FOV sliders be available in Warzone 2.0 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

Hope @TheGhostOfHope Hope @TheGhostOfHope Warzone II will have FOV Slider on Old Gen Consoles (PS4/Xbox One) as well as Next Gen Consoles (PS5/Xbox Series X|S). Warzone II will have FOV Slider on Old Gen Consoles (PS4/Xbox One) as well as Next Gen Consoles (PS5/Xbox Series X|S). https://t.co/HM26pVAESL Reminder: twitter.com/theghostofhope… Reminder: twitter.com/theghostofhope…

According to a reliable informant, the FOV slider will be available in Warzone 2.0 on all platforms: PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Regardless of their console generation, players will be able to tweak FOV values in Warzone 2.0, unlike 2019's Warzone, which supports an FOV slider on PC only.

Field of View (FOV) denotes the extent of the world a player can witness at any time. Most developers are encouraged to include a setting that allows gamers to change the value according to their needs. This is especially true for FPS titles, where the viewing extent is a huge factor.

A high FOV value will allow players to view a lot more of their in-game surroundings at once, giving them an edge with awareness. However, high value can make it difficult for players to track enemy hitboxes. Again, low FOV makes the enemy hitboxes appear bigger, but will take away the competitive edge of being able to scan many angles at once.

With an FOV slider being available for all major consoles, players will finally be able to adjust the viewing extent of the battle royale game. It was a much-requested feature for 2019's Warzone. That said, the available range of FOV values on older-generation consoles will not be as extensive as on new-generation hardware.

New features in Warzone 2.0

Warzone 2.0 will be a free-to-play title on all platforms. The much-anticipated sequel will bring a ton of new innovations and features to every fan's plate upon its launch. It will also share a universe with Modern Warfare 2, letting players utilize the popular meta right away.

Warzone 2.0 will welcome a new map, Al Mazrah, which is the biggest created for the title so far. Alongside introducing players to fresh weapons, combat styles, and strategic possibilities, it will also encourage fights against AI combatants, which will populate the brand-new Gulag, Strongholds, and Black Sites.

The most anticipated feature of Warzone 2.0 is undoubtedly the open-world DMZ mode, which takes subtle inspiration from Escape From Tarkov and adds a flavor of Call of Duty's iconic style.

Veterans and newbies will still be able to access 2019's Warzone as a free-to-play game like before. However, Activision has announced plans to temporarily take the predecessor's servers offline to pave the way for its sequel's launch. It will be rebranded as "Call of Duty Warzone: Caldera" and relaunched on November 28.

