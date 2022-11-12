Warzone 2.0 is Activision’s latest Battle Royale title and is scheduled to release on November 16 along with Season 1 for both Modern Warfare 2 and the Battle Royale. It will be released as a sequel to one of the most famous games in the genre that quickly rose in popularity with a massive community of players supporting it.

Modern Warfare 2 delivered well on this steep promise and enabled players to experience a breathtaking campaign mode along with some of the most realistic combat and movement mechanics in the genre.

The previous Warzone game was not only massive but a power-hungry title as well that could eat up a lot of the resource pool in the system. The game sizes are usually near about consistent for every platform, and fans can expect a similar scenario for the upcoming Battle Royale, Warzone 2.0

Warzone 2.0 game size on PlatStation 5

With every passing day, developers aim to provide the most realistic possible level of immersion to their player base by introducing visuals that are hard to differentiate from real life and other features that function and hold consequences of their own. There have been no official announcements confirming the exact size of Warzone 2.0, be it the download size or the installation size.

Warzone crossed a margin well above 100 GB of space required for the complete installation of the game. There is a myriad of assets that it needs to run smoothly and several other files that constitute the entirety of the functional game, and all of these together consume a large amount of space on any platform.

Warzone 2.0 can be expected to have a size of around 115 GB while being downloaded on the PlayStation 5. The game is believed to have an almost consistent size while being downloaded on all playable and supported platforms.

Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 will share a common platform that allows both games to share multiple features with the Battle Pass and the weapon configuration system being two of them. This new feature, which the developers have ingrained in the platform, will enable players to cross-progress through all the games and enjoy the spoils of war throughout.

Cross-progression also means that the titles will share multiple common game files that link them together, which could possibly lower its overall size.

However, this could be a reverse case as well with more files flooding the local game files to keep all the titles connected to share a common platform that will in turn increase the size of the upcoming Battle Royale.

It is important to note that the publishers have not officially announced any of the data and hence it cannot be confirmed. Fans can expect more details on the download and installation game size closer to the release date. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda as we follow all the stories around Warzone 2.0 closely and release the latest updates.

