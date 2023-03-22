The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4: Release date, time, promo, and more

After a thunderous start to the long-awaited third season, The Mandalorian, Star Wars' most precious spinoff to date, is all set to return with a fourth episode on March 22, at 3.00 pm EST on Disney Plus.

The previous episode saw some crucial developments in the journey of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. The upcoming episode will mark the halfway stage of the show, and hence it could be an important one in the story.

The Mandalorian, much like other Disney Plus shows, gets very few revelations ahead of time. Like every other week, there is no promo, synopsis, or the faintest of ideas about what could happen next.

But thankfully, this week we have the title of the episode ahead of time, thanks to actor and director Carl Weathers, who directed this upcoming episode. It has been revealed that episode 4 is titled The Foundling.

What to expect from The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4?

The only thing that is sure to happen in the next episode of The Mandalorian is a lot of drama. Similar to the show's format, it will surely be divided into one consistent storyline and one new one, which will wrap up in the episode itself. The previous two weeks saw some big things coming in the way of Din and Grogu.

This season of the show is geared towards Din's journey to Mandalore and eventual redemption, with the upcoming episode seeing the duo moving closer to this goal. It will also perhaps introduce some new threats, especially with so much lurking in the shadows of the mysterious planet the duo ended up on.

Given the title of the episode, it is also wise to think that it will heavily focus on Grogu, who seems to be growing stronger and more resilient with each episode. It could also cover his story from before he met Din, as the character's origins are still quite unclear.

Sadly, there is no promotional clip for the episode to confirm any of this.

More about The Mandalorian in brief

The Mandalorian is an American space television series created by Jon Favreau. It is the first major live-action TV show in the Star Wars universe that managed to impress fans and critics to this level. The plot follows the Star Wars universe beginning five years after the events of Return of the Jedi.

It follows the exploits of bounty hunter Din Djarin, who goes on a run to protect the force-sensitive child Grogu. The series premiered with the launch of Disney Plus on November 12, 2019. Its official synopsis read as:

"Beginning five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983) and the fall of the Galactic Empire, the show follows Din Djarin, a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. He is hired by remnant Imperial forces to retrieve the child Grogu, but instead goes on the run to protect the infant."

The series additionally stars Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Penn Pershing, and Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, among many others.

All the previous episodes of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney Plus.

