Fortnite update v24.30 patch notes: Anakin Skywalker and Padme Amidala Skins, DC-15 Blaster Rifle, Force Powers, Rift Gate, and more

The downtime for Fortnite update v24.30 has begun and leakers/data-miners have gotten to work decrypting the new content. While the process will take some time, they are making great headway. Four new Star Wars Skins/Outfits have been confirmed alongside the return of Lightsabers and Blaster Rifles. To spruce up the collaboration, Force Powers/Mythics have been introduced as well.

Aside from the Star Wars collaboration, other content has been added in as well. Two NPCs have been introduced to the game alongside new Reality Augments. While the former have been placed in-game to make the island feel more alive, the latter will give players an edge in combat.

Fortnite update v24.30 patch notes: New content, changes, and leaks

1) Star Wars Outfits - Anakin Skywalker, Padme Amidala, Darth Maul, and Clone Troopers

Padmé Amidala Bundle

ANAKIN SKYWALKER BUNDLE Padmé Amidala Bundle

Four new Star Wars Outfits have been confirmed as part of the collaboration: Anakin Skywalker, Padme Amidala, Darth Maul, and Clone Trooper. The first two should be available for purchase from the Item Shop as soon as the downtime ends today. They will likely be sold in sets as well as independent bundles.

In addition to the Outfits, each character will also have cosmetic items associated with them. This will include Harvesting Tools, Back Blings, Wraps, Gliders, and perhaps even an Emoji/Emote. That said, according to leakers/data-miners, the Clone Trooper Outfit will have six selectable styles.

The Clone Trooper skin has 6 different variants!

Given how many variations of Clone Troopers were present in Star Wars, this is truly an epic moment for fans in-game. It would seem that they even have four different Wraps to accompany the styles.

2) LIghtsabers and Blaster Rifles unvaulted

It just wouldn't be a Star Wars collaboration without Lightsabers and Blaster Rifles being added back to the loot pool. According to leakers/data-miners, nine different Lightsabers are being added back to the game. Players will be able to find them by searching Star Wars Chests.

Blaster Rifles, E-11 and newly added DC-15 will be present in the loot pool as well. Players will be able to use these weapons to spray their opponents with laser beams. While they do have slightly different stats, they will both function very similarly in combat situations.

3) Star Wars Force Powers/Mythics

Fortnite News



- Force Throw: Use the Force to throw nearby objects at your enemies. Requires a Lightsaber.

- Force Pull: Use the Force to pull objects to you. Requires a Lightsaber.

- Force Throw: Use the Force to throw nearby objects at your enemies. Requires a Lightsaber.

- Force Pull: Use the Force to pull objects to you. Requires a Lightsaber.

- Force Push: Use the Force to blast away objects in front of you.

According to leaker/data-miners FortTory, three Force Powers/Mythics have been added to Fortnite as part of the update v24.30. Based on the description of Force Powers/Mythics, players will be able to pull, push, and throw objects in battle. They can be acquired by training with Darth Maul (Force Throw), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Force Push), and Anakin Skywalker (Force Pull).

4) New Reality Augments - Tracker's Armory and Desperate Reload

New Augments!



Tracker's Armory

Grants a Flare Gun and Shadow Tracker Pistol.



Desperate Reload

Tracker's Armory

Grants a Flare Gun and Shadow Tracker Pistol.

Desperate Reload

Pistols reload faster when reloaded with an empty clip.

According to Fortnite leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey, two new Reality Augments are being added to the game: Tracker's Armory and Desperate Reload. The former grants players a free Flare Gun and Shadow Tracker Pistol, while the latter allows the player to reload Pistols faster when reloading with an empty clip.

5) Rift Gates

Portals that will be visible at the Rift Gate:

As seen in the Star Wars Loading Screen and based on the files found in-game, four Rifts are speculated to open in Fortnite. This will lead to different locations within the Star Wars universe. In theory, they will likely allow Boss NPCs to come out of them. This is similar to how Highcard and his lackeys visit the island once the first Storm Circle forms.

6) New NPCs - Clone Trooper and Imani

Adding new NPCs to the game during every major Fortnite update has become the norm in Chapter 4 Season 2. That said, two new NPCs will be present on the island once the update is complete. The first is the Clone Trooper NPC, who will likely sell E-11 and DC-15 Blaster Rifles, while the second is Imani, who also happens to be a Battle Pass Outfit.

