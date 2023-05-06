Fortnite leak reveals more Star Wars skins arriving in Chapter 4

According to a recent Fortnite leak, it seems that Epic Games is not done collaborating with Disney, as more Star Wars content is on the way. The leak suggests that new Star Wars skins and lightsabers are in the works, and there may even be a Star Wars event happening within the next few weeks, before the collaboration ends on May 23.

The leak also claims that iconic Star Wars characters, Mace Windu and Palpatine, may be added to the game at some point, although the release date for these skins is not yet known. Additionally, it appears that Epic Games is working on improving lightsabers, potentially adding new abilities to make them even more powerful in battle.

According to Fortnite leaks, Mace Windu and Palpatine will be released as skins

The new Star Wars collaboration has brought many amazing skins (Image via Epic Games)

The latest Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration has been amazing so far, and Epic Games has released numerous iconic skins, from Anakin Skywalker to Darth Maul. Additionally, there are several new gameplay items and mechanics available during the collab.

Epic even released a new Star Wars Battle Pass that contains numerous amazing items. Half of these items are free, including the Clone Trooper outfit, and can be obtained by completing special quests.

KAPIX97 @KAPIX97

- Vacuum

- Lightning

- Lift

- Vacuum Burst



Lightning may belong to Palpatine. Lift rather belongs to Mace Windu due to the fact that it is connected to the purple sword.



(📸via

#Fortnite There are currently Powers that are not finished:- Vacuum- Lightning- Lift- Vacuum BurstLightning may belong to Palpatine. Lift rather belongs to Mace Windu due to the fact that it is connected to the purple sword.(📸via @iFireMonkey #Fortnite Leaks #StarWars There are currently Powers that are not finished:- Vacuum- Lightning - Lift - Vacuum BurstLightning may belong to Palpatine. Lift rather belongs to Mace Windu due to the fact that it is connected to the purple sword.(📸via @iFireMonkey) #Fortnite #FortniteLeaks #StarWars https://t.co/RStsuLT905

Many Fortnite leakers have revealed new information regarding the upcoming content. According to information obtained by prominent leaker iFireMonkey, it turns out that Epic Games is working on expanding the Star Wars collaboration and will add Palpatine and Mace Windu to Fortnite as well.

Additionally, there is a purple lightsaber, which was used by Mace Windu during Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. The lightsaber is linked to the lift lightsaber ability, while Palpatine's lightsaber will likely use the lighting ability.

Fortnite leak shows that Epic Games has a lot more content in store (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite leakers have also revealed that Palpatine will play a big role in the upcoming Star Wars event. While there aren't many details regarding the event, it appears that players will be ordered to execute Order 66.

The release date of the event and new skins is currently unknown. However, considering that Epic Games releases most updates on Tuesdays, new content could be released on May 9 or 16.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes