"Installing Fortnite to give this a try," Star Wars fans are impressed with the latest collaboration

The new Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration is incredible. Epic Games has added so much new content that many gamers have decided to download the popular video game to try it out. The latest collaboration has brought many iconic Star Wars characters, including Anakin Skywalker, Padme Amidala, and Darth Maul.

This is not the first time Epic Games has collaborated with Disney. More than 20 Star Wars characters are in the popular game, and more will likely be released in the future.

Star Wars fans are impressed with the Fortnite collaboration

Many Star Wars fans have decided to try Fortnite after seeing the trailer for the new update. The trailer was posted on the biggest Star Wars subreddit, and many fans reacted positively.

Considering how much work Epic Games has put into it, it's no surprise that many fans enjoy it. Some fans compared it to the cartoony version of Star Wars: Battlefront, a popular EA game.

Hayden Christensen played Anakin Skywalker in prequel movies, yet many companies couldn't make a great 3D model of him. However, this was not an issue for Epic.

Many fans were so impressed with the crossover event that they downloaded Fortnite and used new Star Wars skins.

Anakin is not the only fantastic skin added with the v24.30 update. Epic Games has also released Darth Maul and several Clone Trooper skins.

Star Wars: Battlefront 3, the next game in the Battlefront series, was reportedly very close to being done. However, the project was canceled, and it doesn't seem that the game will be released anytime soon.

Many Star Wars fans were looking forward to the game, even calling Fortnite the closest thing to it.

Many franchise fans were confused since they had never played the battle royale game in the past. One Reddit user also saw a "Kitty Cat Jedi" in the trailer!

Some users had hilarious reactions to the collaboration, pointing out how epic it will be to see fights between Star Wars characters and other icons Epic Games has added to the game.

Darth Maul vs. Travis Scott fight sounds incredible!

With so much hype surrounding the latest collaboration, there is no doubt that it will be a huge success. The special Star Wars event lasts until May 23, and during it, players can unlock several free cosmetic items, including the Clone Trooper outfit.

Epic Games continues to find ways to make Fortnite popular, and they've hit the jackpot by releasing another collab with Disney. Due to this, we'll likely see another collab between the two companies in the future.

