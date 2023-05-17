Fortnite update v24.40 patch notes: Miles Morales, Ranked Mode, Trios vaulted, and more

The downtime for the Fortnite update 24.40 is still going strong, but leakers/data-miners have been able to decrypt most of the upcoming content. While the highly anticipated Ranked Mode is stealing the limelight, the Spider-Man (Earth 1610) aka Miles Morales Outfit is shiny brightly as well. It's speculated that the Outfit will be added to the Item Shop soon. Perhaps an early reset will occur once the downtime ends.

Apart from cosmetic items, two new NPCs will be added to the island as well. Spider-Gwen will be making her debut alongside Renzo The Destroyer. Thankfully, players will be able to avoid him by using Spider-Verse Web-Shooters to swing away from rants about taking over Mega City. That being said, here are some of the major changes players can expect to see once the servers go live.

Fortnite update v24.40 patch notes: New content, changes, and leaks

1) Miles Morales and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collaboration

HYPEX @HYPEX All Fortnite x Spider-Verse Cosmetics All Fortnite x Spider-Verse Cosmetics 🔥 https://t.co/JGFo2oJdb2

The long awaited Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collaboration will finally go live after the downtime ends for the update v24.40. Based on the leaks showcased thus far, Miles Morales seems to be missing in action and it's up to Spider-Gwen to find him. With this information, it's now been made clear as to why she will appear on the island as an NPC this season.

Players will be able to interact with her to purchase Spider-Verse Web-Shooters and perhaps even talk to her for some interesting dialogue exchange. In addition to the new NPC, Miles Morales Outfit will also be added to the Item Shop alongside the Spider-Man 2099 Outfit. That said, here's a list of all the cosmetics associated with the collaboration:

928 Axes (Harvesting Tool)

Spider-Ham's Mallet (Harvesting Tool)

Silk & Cologne EI8HT version (Music Pack)

Put 'Er There (Emote)

Spider-Man 2099 (Outfit)

Spider-Man Earth 1610 - Miles Morales (Outfit)

Morales Mark (Spray)

Spidey Logo Logo (Spray)

Spider-Verse Portal (Back Bling)

2099 Web Cape (Back Bling)

2) Ranked Mode

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Ranked play arrives for Battle Royale and Zero Build in v24.40.



Ranked play arrives for Battle Royale and Zero Build in v24.40.

The crème de la crème of the Fortnite update v24.40 is none other than the Ranked Mode. It will replace the Arena Mode and become the new norm for competitive gameplay. Based on the information obtained from the blog, players will be able to undertake Quests/Challenges to earn cosmetics rewards in this mode.

Furthermore, since there are two separate playlists (Zero Build and OG Battle Royale), players will be able to obtain two different sets of ranks in-game for each mode. While the Zero Build will retain most of it's functionality, the OG Battle Royale mode will be getting a few tweaks. Material limit will be reduced from 999 to 500. To compensate for the same, harvesting speed has been increased and the amount of Materials opponents drop when being eliminated have been fixed at 50 for each.

3) Trios being vaulted for Battle Royale

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Trios has officially been vaulted. Trios has officially been vaulted. https://t.co/bskBfdrSOl

While the introduction of Fortnite's Ranked Mode is a joyous occasion, the fact that Trios has been vaulted to bring in this new mode has not bode well with the community. As of now, fans are upset that Epic Games would vault Trios knowing fully well that it's still being used on a daily basis. That said, it's unclear if it will be added back to the game at a later date and time.

4) Upcoming Bundles and Outfits

During the Fortnite downtime for update v24.40, leakers/data-miners have uncovered several Bundles and Outfits that will be added to the Item Shop soon. Here's a complete list for the same:

Outfits:

Clip (Save The World)

Hime (Obsidian)

Marigold (Phantom Code Marigold)

Bundles/Packs:

All Occasion Assassins Bundle

Courageous Era Bundle

Three Strikes Bundle

Biker Brigade Bundle

Jules Starter Pack

Pencil/Academy Bundle

Academy Champions Gear Bundles

Shocked Miles (Emoticon)

Miguel's Glare (Emoticon)

5) New Fortnite NPCs for Chapter 4 Season 2 (Update v24.40)

As mentioned, Spider-Gwen will be added to the island as an NPC. However, she's not the only one that will be present once the downtime ends today (May 17, 2023). According to leakers/data-miners, Renzo The Destroyer, who's part of the current season's Fortnite Battle Pass will also be present on the island. Players will be able to interact with to purchase items and/or services.

6) Map changes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 (Update v24.40)

Two major map changes have been added to the island as of this update (v24.40). The Citadel has been made more entertaining with Epic Games adding Grind Rails to the POI. Players can now make the most of the Rail Warrior Reality Augment during gameplay.

The second major change has occurred in Mega City. Neon boards with the words, "Where's Miles?" can now be seen throughout the POI. This is part of the Fortnite x Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collaboration and will likely remain in-game until the end of the current season.

