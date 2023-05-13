Fortnite leak shows Web Shooters to return in Chapter 4 Season 2

According to Fortnite leakers/data-miners, Web Shooters will be making a return to the loot-pool in Chapter 4 Season 2. Much like the last time they were present in-game in Chapter 3, players will be able to find them in Spider-Man Backpacks. These will spawn in fixed locations on the map, and when used, will allow players to traverse the island with ease.

Based on the information that's available, the Web Shooters being added in are new. Since this collaboration will focus on Mile Morales, Spider-Man's Web Shooters will be replaced by something more closely related to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. As of now, there is no visual representation of the item, but it can be said with certainty that it will be of Mythic rarity.

- Will have 2 skins ("Hero"/"Menace"), 2 backblings, 2 pickaxes and 1 emote (equips a pickaxe)

- New webshooters that will spawn in Spider-Man backpacks



#Fortnite Miles Morales/The Spiderverse collab will be releasing in 24.40! Here's everything we know about it:- Will have 2 skins ("Hero"/"Menace"), 2 backblings, 2 pickaxes and 1 emote (equips a pickaxe)- New webshooters that will spawn in Spider-Man backpacks (1/2) Miles Morales/The Spiderverse collab will be releasing in 24.40! Here's everything we know about it:- Will have 2 skins ("Hero"/"Menace"), 2 backblings, 2 pickaxes and 1 emote (equips a pickaxe) - New webshooters that will spawn in Spider-Man backpacks (1/2)#Fortnite https://t.co/jg8HuJX6gk

In addition to these new Web Shooters spawning on the island, players will also be able to purchase it from Spider-Gwen. Although this character was introduced to the game as an Outfit in Chapter 3 Season 4, she will only be making her debut as an NPC now. That said, there's more to this collaboration than just a new Web Shooter and an NPC.

Fortnite x Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collaboration has got the community in a tizzy

- Webs around the map like in C3S1 (tag for it was added in 24.30)

- Will have challenges that'll most likely give you 2 emoticons and 1 spray



(via me, @Loolo_WRLD & @andredotuasset) - New Spider-Gwen NPC on the map, sells the new webshooters- Webs around the map like in C3S1 (tag for it was added in 24.30)- Will have challenges that'll most likely give you 2 emoticons and 1 spray (2/2)(via me, @NotJulesDev - New Spider-Gwen NPC on the map, sells the new webshooters- Webs around the map like in C3S1 (tag for it was added in 24.30)- Will have challenges that'll most likely give you 2 emoticons and 1 spray (2/2)(via me, @NotJulesDev, @Loolo_WRLD & @andredotuasset) https://t.co/pdtAVnQYhZ

A collaboration with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse wouldn't be complete without the release of the highly-anticipated Miles Morales Outfit. It's been a longtime coming and the community will finally have Spider-Man and Miles Morales in-game soon. But that's not all that Epic Games has lined up.

In addition to the Miles Morales Outfit, another Outfit (possibly Miguel O'Hara) will also be added to the Item Shop. Two Back Blings, two Harvesting Tools, and an Emote will also be present. Similar to Chapter 3, giant spiderwebs will be present on the island also. Players will be able to bounce off of them to reach high-ground or to mitigate fall damage.

Lastly, there will be Challenges/Quests associated with the Fortnite x Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collaboration. According to leakers/data-miners, players will be able to obtain two Emoticons and a Spray as a reward for completing them.

When will the Fortnite x Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collaboration take place?

The collaboration seems to include quests that will most likely give you additional cosmetics.



(Information by @NotJulesDev) RUMOR: Miles Morales is apparently set to release between May 18 - June 8.The collaboration seems to include quests that will most likely give you additional cosmetics.(Information by @Krowe_moh RUMOR: Miles Morales is apparently set to release between May 18 - June 8.The collaboration seems to include quests that will most likely give you additional cosmetics.(Information by @Krowe_moh & @NotJulesDev) https://t.co/8cXcaJVdUX

Given that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will make its debut in theaters on June 2, 2023, the collaboration will occur around the same time. Based on speculation and information acquired by leakers/data-miners, it may occur sometime between May 18 and June 8, 2023. May 18 is being considered as the initial date as the next Fortnite update v24.40, is speculated to go live two days prior.

However, if for whatever reasons things get delayed, there's a good chance that the Fortnite x Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collaboration may be pushed back until the start of next season. Nevertheless, with a few more days in hand until the collaboration, a more precise timeline should become available soon.

