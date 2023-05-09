Fortnite: How to open a two-lock chest

While the concept of using Keys to open chests in Fortnite has been around for quite some time, two-lock chests are relatively new. They were added to the game very recently and contain incredible powerful loot such as Heisted weapons. These were introduced last season during the Most Wanted mini-event and can only be obtained from two-lock chests.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge, for week nine, you will have to open a two-lock chest. Upon completing the task, 24,000 experience points will be awarded.

A step-by-step guide on how to open a two-lock chest in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players will have to obtain two Keys, find a two-lock chest, and unlock it to complete the task. That said, here's the quickest way to complete it.

1) Obtain Keys

Buying Keys from CRZ-8 is the smartest option (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

You can either find them by openin chests or can buy them from an NPC known as CRZ-8. Both of these methods are viable, but buying the Keys outright will save you a lot of time and effort. That said, the NPC can be found at the Bamboo Circle (Dueling Circle) Landmark. It's located a short distance north of Mega City.

The alternative way to obtain two Keys at once is by selecting the Keymaster Reality Augment. However, keep in mind that since Reality Augments are variable in nature, there's no guarantee that it will appear during the course of a match.

2) Find a Holo-Chest location on the island that contain a two-lock chest

Ensure that you have two Keys before trying to open a two-lock chest (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once two Keys have been secured, the next step is to locate a two-lock chest. These will usually spawn alongside other Holo Chests that contain high-tier loot. The only problem is that there's no way to tell which Holo-Chest spawn point will contain a two-lock chest. Since they rotate in every match, you will have to manually find one on the island. This may take some time.

3) Use two Keys to open the two-lock chest

Heisted SMGs are amazing in close-range combat (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once a two-lock chest has been located, use two Keys to unlock it. Each key has to be inserted manually one at a time. Once the two-lock chest has been opened, the challenge will be completed. Given that this is a rather challenging task, it may take more than one attempt to get it done. Nevertheless, since challenges last until the end of the season, there's plenty of time left.

Which two-lock chest is worth opening?

For the most part, since Heisted (Exotic) weapons are super-rare to come by, opening two-lock chests that contain such weapons is the best option. For overall combat uses, the Hesisted Run 'N' Gun SMG and Blink Mag SMG are the best choices.

While the Hesited Explosive Assault Rifle is also a good choice, the blast radius of each shot can easily be dodged by using a Kinetic Blade's dash ability or double-jumping while wielding a Lightsaber.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes