Fortnite leak hints at the return of Kevin The Cube in Chapter 4 Season 3

The Last Reality has been a force to reckon with since they first invaded the island in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Although they were eventually defeated with the combined help of The Seven, and, to an extent, the Imagined Order, they hit back hard in Chapter 3. With only the Paradigm left alive, The Herald had free reign on the island until everything went supernova at the start of Fortnite Chapter 4.

They again took hold on the island by using hired muscle in the form of The Unseen. While no one knew why back then, there is some explanation now. Reports have confirmed that an artifact called the Chalice of Cubetastrophe is located in the rainforest. If the wording seems familiar, it's because it was created by the Cubes.

This artifact in question has the power to level the entire island, which is very similar to what Kevin The Cube can do. And according to in-game lore, it has found a new wielder and is slowly gaining power. If The Unseen were present on the island in search of this artifact, does this mean The Last Reality is poised to return?

Is there another Kevin The Cube present on the island in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

While it is possible that a Kevin The Cube is hidden somewhere on the island, the artifact in question seems to be smaller in size. Considering it was created by the Cubes, it's a relic of the past and more than likely predates the Cube Queen herself. Having said that, there is some ideation of what this artifact or relic could be.

One of the survey skins leaked online a while ago, showcases a wide-eyed explorer yielding a Golden Cube with a blue-color center. This may just be the Chalice of Cubetastrophe. Although it doesn't look like a chalice by any means, it most certainly suits the foreshadowing description. At the moment, it's rather unclear what this artifact can do, but if someone is indeed seeking it, it cannot be good.

Elements of the Last Reality and The Unseen will likely be searching for it in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. This lines up with the fact that more characters from The Unseen will be added to the game this season. In all probability, with a new version of Doctor Slone (Innovator Slone) being tossed into the mix, there are strong chances of seeing Amber Herald as well in-game sooner or later.

With all that being said, the mysteries surrounding the Chalice of Cubetastrophe will soon be unearthed either by in-game storyline progression or via leaks. Despite Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 just getting started, things are already off to a gloomy and foreshadowing start.

