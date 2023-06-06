All Survey skins that will likely be in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Keeping aside the skins that have been showcased on the leaked key art for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, there are numerous skins that may feature next season. It's hard to pinpoint which skins will be added to the Item Shop. However, thanks to leakers/data miners, the community has a good idea about certain skins that are currently in development.

These skins belong to different factions, and some have no allegiance. The only thing that can be said with certainty is that most of them suit the upcoming theme of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. That said, here are a few potential skins that may feature next season.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

The Unseen and many other Survey skins that will likely be featured in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

1) Jules (MechanicalEngineerRev)

Wenso @Wensoing



#Fortnite The upcoming Jules skin codenamed "MechanicalEngineerRev" has gotten a metatag this update, likely meaning she'll be getting a pickaxe that visually unequips from her backbling/skin The upcoming Jules skin codenamed "MechanicalEngineerRev" has gotten a metatag this update, likely meaning she'll be getting a pickaxe that visually unequips from her backbling/skin#Fortnite https://t.co/eKkpmfFlo6

Jules has been a rather popular character in Fortnite since Chapter 2. Given her connection to Midas, she has a lot of weight in the storyline of the metaverse.

Jules was present in-game as recently as Chapter 4 Season 1. Although it was a variant of the character and not the real McCoy, it was undoubtedly great to see her on the island.

According to leakers/data miners, a new variant of Jules is currently in development, and the metatag for the character was recently updated. This usually means that the Outfit and all associated cosmetic items are more or less ready to be introduced to the Item Shop.

2) Madcap (Rogue)

Wenso @Wensoing



(via



#Fortnite Epic is working on a new version of Madcap codenamed "Rogue"(via @ralisdumb Epic is working on a new version of Madcap codenamed "Rogue" (via @ralisdumb)#Fortnite https://t.co/8lW1HNbIz8

Madcap is an enigmatic character in the metaverse. Although he was featured as an NPC a few seasons ago and then removed, he can still be found on the island via Reality Rifts. At certain times, he will be rifted in surrounded by a mushroom patch. But according to leakers/data miners, he may feature as an Outfit in the Item Shop soon.

A variant of the character, codenamed Rogue, has been discovered in the game files. Much like the original version, he will likely come equipped with numerous add-on cosmetics.

It's possible that this version of Madcap will be introduced to the Item Shop towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

3) Scribble

Wenso @Wensoing



I assume it is this survey skin, as it is the closest fit to the codename



(Via



#Fortnite Epic is working on a new cosmetic set codenamed "Scribble" that currently has a skin and backblingI assume it is this survey skin, as it is the closest fit to the codename(Via @ralisdumb and me) Epic is working on a new cosmetic set codenamed "Scribble" that currently has a skin and backblingI assume it is this survey skin, as it is the closest fit to the codename(Via @ralisdumb and me)#Fortnite https://t.co/KnPjpyc0D8

Scribble is quite literally an Outfit that has scribbles all over it. Resembling a papier-mâché more than an actual character, this Outfit has raised quite a few eyebrows over the past few weeks.

According to leakers/data miners, the Outfit will have its own Back Bling. Given that it's been in development for some time, it should be added to the Item Shop soon.

4) The Unseen

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



It looks like going forward, The Unseen are going to have a big role, either this Season, next one or in both!



Here are all their upcoming members | LORE:It looks like going forward, The Unseen are going to have a big role, either this Season, next one or in both!Here are all their upcoming members | #Fortnite LORE:It looks like going forward, The Unseen are going to have a big role, either this Season, next one or in both!Here are all their upcoming members | #Fortnite https://t.co/V1M4bg4mLo

The Unseen is the newest faction to be showcased in Fortnite. They are aligned with the Last Reality and have played a significant role in the storyline thus far. Given that Mega City will still be in-game in the next season, more characters belonging to The Unseen will undoubtedly appear on the island and in the Item Shop.

As of now, three Outfits have been leaked via online surveys and showcased on social media. While no codenames are available as of the moment, there's a high chance they will be in-game next season. This also indicates that the faction is here to stay and will slowly become more prominent as time goes on.

5) Tiger, Bird/Pigeon, Summer Toon Sgt. Winter, and Toon Colour Block Girl

FNAssist @FN_Assist



- Tiger

- Bird/Pigeon

- Summer Toon Sgt Winter

- Toon Colour Block Girl With the latest #Fortnite Skin Concept Survey, these previous concepts have been updated with new styles/redesigned:- Tiger- Bird/Pigeon- Summer Toon Sgt Winter- Toon Colour Block Girl With the latest #Fortnite Skin Concept Survey, these previous concepts have been updated with new styles/redesigned:- Tiger- Bird/Pigeon- Summer Toon Sgt Winter- Toon Colour Block Girl https://t.co/1XIjsLQ6J3

These four Outfits are very special for one simple reason. They all showcase summer and tropical/jungle vibes that will take center stage next season. Each of them is unique and showcases a different persona.

Starting with Tiger, this muscular character seems to be a bodyguard for hire or someone with some sort of military background. He has on an armored vest and looks ready for anything.

Next up is an Outfit that looks rather weird at first glance but will surprisingly fit in well, given the tropical/jungle theme of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Considering the bandana that adorns this character's head, it seems to be part of some rebellion or guerrilla army.

While this sounds strange, stranger yet is a variant of Sgt. Winters called Summer Toon Sgt. Winter. He has on exercise attire and looks very out of place, but given that the 14 Days of Summer event will take place in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, it makes sense.

Lastly, while Toon Colour Block Girl seems to be a random add-on, she goes well with the Mega City vibes that will be part of the upcoming season.

Poll : 0 votes