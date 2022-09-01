How to get The Dip emote for free in Fortnite

The Dip emote is one of many free cosmetic items that are currently available in Fortnite. In Chapter 3 Season 3, Epic Games has released many different free cosmetics, including skins, emotes, pickaxes, and more.

While this has been one of the best Fortnite seasons of all time, the curtains will soon fall on it. Epic will release another smaller update next week, and after that, the preparations for Chapter 3 Season 4 will begin.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 18. Players are hoping that the new season will bring many free cosmetic items as well, but nothing has been revealed yet. Until then, Epic Games is offering 'The Dip' emote free of charge.

Getting The Dip emote for free is extremely easy as it requires a simple visit to the Item Shop. However, it will be available in the game for a limited time, so players should try and get it as soon as possible.

The Dip emote is free for a limited time: Here's how to get it

The Dip emote was released for the Rainbow Royale mini-event. The event started on Wednesday, August 31, and many new free cosmetic items have come with it.

Fortnite players have one week to acquire these cosmetic items before they leave the game. At the moment, there are six different free cosmetics in the Item Shop, and one of them is The Dip emote.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Use SAC "Shiina" to support me, it helps even when the items are free! #EpicPartner The FREE Rainbow Royale cosmetics are now available!!Use SAC "Shiina" to support me, it helps even when the items are free! The FREE Rainbow Royale cosmetics are now available!! 🔥Use SAC "Shiina" to support me, it helps even when the items are free! ❤️ #EpicPartner https://t.co/1cLLTObjI1

To obtain the new emote, players simply need to log in to Fortnite Battle Royale and visit the Item Shop. There is a special section of the shop called 'Rainbow Royale,' and this is where the free emote is located.

The Dip emote can be bought just like any other item in the Item Shop. However, it costs 0 V-Bucks, which means that players don't have to pay anything for it. The new emote is quite polished, and there is no doubt that many players will use it.

Rainbow Royale brings a lot of new content to Fortnite

Besides the emote, Epic Games has brought six other cosmetic items to Fortnite with the Rainbow Royale event. All of these items can be obtained for free from the Item Shop.

The Dip emote is one of the six new Fortnite items that can be obtained for free (Image via Epic Games)

Here is the list of all the cosmetic items added with the mini event:

The Dip Emote : It's a serve.

: It's a serve. Every Heart Emoticon : Heart of hues

: Heart of hues Prismatic Keepsakes Spray : Leave your mark... and some mementos.

: Leave your mark... and some mementos. Say It Proud Lobby Track : Press play and celebrate Rainbow Royale 2022.

: Press play and celebrate Rainbow Royale 2022. Mazy and the Echoes Loading Screen : Friends. Allies. Found family. Art by Sophie Campbell.

: Friends. Allies. Found family. Art by Sophie Campbell. Rainbow Royale 2021 Loading Screen: Everyone's welcome aboard the Battle Bus.

The celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community will bring more than just cosmetic items to Fortnite Battle Royale. Epic Games has announced a Rainbow Royale radio station that will be coming to the game on September 8.

The new radio station will feature many popular artists, including Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Janelle Monáe, and others.

Fortnite players can earn more free cosmetic items in the Creative map (Image via Epic Games)

Finally, there is a new Creative map (0487-8528-5944) where players can complete different quests and earn even more free cosmetic items. On this map, players can earn exclusive cosmetics, including a pickaxe.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi