Fortnite leak all but confirms Lady Gaga collab

A Lady Gaga collab might finally happen in Fortnite Battle Royale! It was teased long ago, and the artist was leaked in the Epic vs Apple court documents. However, the v21.50 update has nearly confirmed the partnership, which is very exciting.

Epic Games has collaborated with many famous artists; some have even had their in-game concerts. Adding popular artists and celebrities is what makes Fortnite unique, and the Lady Gaga collaboration would benefit both the game and the artist.

The new synced Jug Band emote sounds very similar to "Poker Face" by Lady Gaga when played with multiple people🤔 #Fortnite Jug Band EmoteThe new synced Jug Band emote sounds very similar to "Poker Face" by Lady Gaga when played with multiple people🤔 #Fortnite Jug Band Emote 🎶The new synced Jug Band emote sounds very similar to "Poker Face" by Lady Gaga when played with multiple people🤔 https://t.co/4qnlwrdRTM

The v21.50 update has added a Jug Band emote, another synced emote. It can be performed alone, but it can also be done with other players, and when this happens, Lady Gaga's song can be heard playing in the background.

Fortnite x Lady Gaga collaboration might be just around the corner

Poker Face is one of Lady Gaga's greatest hits. This song has helped her achieve worldwide fame, and it's great that Epic could obtain the rights to it.

When four loopers are involved in performing the Jug Band emote, Lady Gaga's popular song starts playing in the background. This is not a coincidence, especially not because it involves intellectual property.

Considering that Epic had to obtain the rights to Poker Face, it is safe to say that the Fortnite x Lady Gaga collaboration will happen soon.

We might receive her previously leaked As found by @FNLeaksAndInfo , the brand new Jug Band synced emote plays the song 'Poker Face' by Lady Gaga!We might receive her previously leaked #Fortnite concert soon. As found by @FNLeaksAndInfo, the brand new Jug Band synced emote plays the song 'Poker Face' by Lady Gaga! We might receive her previously leaked #Fortnite concert soon. https://t.co/6ZxQSpi73T

Last year, many famous celebrities were leaked in the Epic vs Apple court documents. The list included Lady Gaga, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Ariana Grande.

Most of the leaked celebrities have come to Fortnite Battle Royale. The Rock plays one of the most prominent roles in the game as he's The Foundation, the leader of The Seven, while Ariana Grande had a mind-blowing concert last year.

The Lady Gaga collaboration might be just around the corner, and it won't be surprising if fans get her concert very soon.

Previous Fortnite Battle Royale concerts

Epic released the first-ever concert in Fortnite Battle Royale in February 2019. Marshmello took the stage at Pleasant Park, and the users enjoyed the experience filled with fantastic music.

Two years later, Fortnite players had the opportunity to enjoy Travis Scott's incredible performance near Sweaty Sands. Released in Chapter 2 Season 3, the concert went down as one of the most amazing live events in the history of the video game.

Epic released so many incredible special effects with it, and it's not surprising that Travis Scott's popularity drastically increased right after it.

Finally, the Rift Tour event had Ariana Grande's concert.

The event was also incredible as the popular artist performed in an interdimensional space, bringing joy to the millions of players who attended the virtual concert.

The Fortnite x Lady Gaga collaboration could bring another amazing concert to the game. After all, it's been more than a year since Ariana Grande had her concert, so it'd be an excellent chance for new gamers to experience it.

