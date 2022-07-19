Lady Gaga could be coming to Fortnite, new leaks surface

Epic Games will most likely release a Lady Gaga collaboration into Fortnite Battle Royale very soon. The video game developer recently hinted at this by releasing several map changes that are related to the famous artist.

With the release of the v21.30 update on Monday, July 18, the Fortnite developer added a lot of new material to the video game. While many were immediately added, some are pending and have been found by data miners.

It appears that Epic is preparing to release another concert in Fortnite Battle Royale. This time, however, we will most likely see Lady Gaga perform during a live event!

Lady Gaga might have a Fortnite Rift Tour

Fortnite's Rift Tour experience is fantastic! The first such experience took place in August 2021 when Ariana Grande took to the stage of the popular video game. Millions of people watched the famous artist perform and cheered her on.

While it wasn't a live concert, it was a live event that was simply breathtaking. Epic Games released a number of astonishing effects, which made the live event memorable, especially for fans of Ariana Grande.

With the release of the latest update, the game developer has released several files related to the concert stage on the Fortnite island. Epic has released a concert stage once in the past, just before Travis Scott's live event.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The following files below are considered to be related to a "Concert Stage" on the Fortnite island. The following files below are considered to be related to a "Concert Stage" on the Fortnite island. https://t.co/3EIgALoIj8

It appears that this time, it will be Lady Gaga who will perform in the video game. The famous artist has already been leaked in the Epic Games vs. Apple court documents, so it was just a matter of time before she came to the game.

Court documents revealed many other celebrities who have been added to the game in the past year, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ariana Grande, and LeBron James.

It appears that Epic Games has been working with these celebrities for a longer period of time, which is why it wouldn't be surprising to see Lady Gaga come to the video game soon.

Aside from the concert stage, there are a few more hints Epic Games has released regarding the upcoming collaboration. Reddit user Necessary-Bluebird-9 has noticed these hints and shared them with the rest of the community.

When will the collaboration be released?

At the moment, there is no release date for the collaboration with Lady Gaga. The first Rift Tour experience was released in early August, so the upcoming iteration may happen at this time once again.

However, it's important to note that Epic Games will be on summer break from late July to early August, which is why the collaboration might take longer to be released.

Since the latest update has added a lot of new game data, we can expect the game developer to release one or two content updates during the break. However, a live event would require a lot more effort, which is why it's unlikely to happen during or shortly after the summer break.

Besides Lady Gaga, Fortnite players will probably get a Dragon Ball collaboration as well. Its release date hasn't been released either, but considering that a new animated movie is coming out on August 18, the joint venture will probably be scheduled around the same time.

