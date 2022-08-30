How to get the free Back Board back bling in Fortnite

The Back Board back bling has come to Fortnite Battle Royale with the v21.50 update on Tuesday, August 30. It can be earned for free by completing exclusive challenges that go live a few hours after the update.

The back bling is one of the few cosmetic items that can be earned for free. All of the freebies are a part of the Fall Fest challenge, which were leaked shortly after the update came out.

Fortnite News @Guille_GAG



- Taco Takeoff Loading Screen

- Above the Clouds Loading Screen

These items will be available for free as part of the #Fortnite Fall Fest rewards:
- Taco Takeoff Loading Screen
- Above the Clouds Loading Screen
- Back Board Back Bling (two styles)

In this article, we will explain how to get the Back Board back bling for free in Fortnite Battle Royale. Considering that it can be obtained for a limited time, players should try to complete the challenges as soon as possible since the season ends in less than three weeks.

Back Board back bling can be earned by completing challenges

The Back Board back bling has several different styles that players can choose from. Two of them, Cuddle Kickflip and Llamasploded, will be obtainable from Fall Fest challenges.

Besides the free back bling, Fortnite Battle Royale players will also be able to earn the Taco Takeoff loading screen and Above the Clouds wrap.

It's important to note that the Back Board back bling has a couple of other styles. At the moment, it is unclear if players will be able to obtain the others for free. However, there are chances that Epic Games will release them to the Item Shop where gamers will be able to buy them for V-Bucks.

Fall Fest challenges are all about the Creative mode and players will have to join custom maps in order to complete them. However, the good news is that most of them are extremely easy, so earning the Back Board back bling shouldn't be difficult.

A look at other Fall Fest challenges

The Fall Fest Fortnite Battle Royale challenges go live on August 30 and players have until September 6 to complete them. Epic Games will most likely release v21.51 on September 6, which will be a smaller update, but the final one for Chapter 3 Season 3.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



As a reminder these are creative challenges for:



- A free Loading Screen

- A free Wrap

The Fall Fest Event will go live in 2 hours and last until the 6th!

As a reminder these are creative challenges for:

- A free Loading Screen
- A free Wrap
- Two Free Back Board variants

The Back Board has two other styles, Goofy Fin and Brite Boarder. However, it appears that they haven't been released yet.

Here is the list of all Fall Fest challenges that are available in the game:

Complete 5 Play Your Way Quests

Complete 3 biomes in Escape the World parkour

Spend Gold in Monster Wars

Throw some paint at Rainbow Crossroads

Complete 10 Play Your Way Quests

Eliminate opponents in One Shot Gun Game

Complete Escape the World parkour

Outlive monsters in Monstar Wars

Complete one Play Your Way quest

Reach Level 20 in Frozst Survival

Destroy structures in GO GOATED!

Complete 5 achievements at Rainbow Crossroads

Eliminate 3 opponents without dying in One Shot Gun Game

Deal 10,000 damage in 10 seconds in Frozst Survival

Deal damage to opponents in GO GOATED!

Complete 10 achievements at Rainbow Crossroads

Complete 4 Play Your Way Quests

By completing Play Your Way quests, Fortnite Battle Royale players will unlock free cosmetic items, including the Back Board back bling. These are relatively easy, but gamers will have to spend some time in the Creative mode to complete them.

The new update has brought many new things to the game, including OG weapons, so make sure you hop into a match and check them out!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan