Fortnite: How to get Patrick Mahomes skin for free

Much to the community's delight, the Patrick Mahomes Fortnite skin has finally been revealed. The NFL quarterback will be released into the game on Thursday, August 24, and will join the amazing line-up of Icon Series skins.

Fortunately, Fortnite players will be able to obtain the outfit early and for free. Once again, Epic Games will be releasing a special tournament, allowing players to win cosmetic items at no cost.

In this article, we will explain how players can get the Patrick Mahomes Fortnite skin. Considering that the skin comes in many different styles and features quite a few accessories, we can expect it to become very popular.

Patrick Mahomes Fortnite skin can be earned for free

If you don't want to wait until Thursday to get the new Fortnite skin, you can simply earn it one day earlier. Epic Games will release the Patrick Mahomes Cup on August 23, allowing skilled players to claim the outfit for free.

The interesting thing about the upcoming tournament is that it will be released in the Zero Build mode. More specifically, it will be in Zero Build Squads, so interested players will have to bring three of their best teammates to compete.

The NFL player outfit will not be the only cosmetic item that players will be able to earn during this Cup. Additionally, the Gridiron Gladiator back bling is up for grabs, while players can also unlock a special emoticon by scoring eight points.

Like in the past, players will have three hours to compete in the Cup and can play up to 10 matches. Top players from each region will receive the skin, but will have to be at least account level 50 and have two-factor authentication enabled to compete.

Scoring in the tournament is not new as the emphasis is on survival. An elimination is worth just a single point, but claiming a victory is worth 30 points. Considering that this is a Zero Build Cup, we can surely expect amazing battles in the final few circles.

It's important to note that Patrick Mahomes will have two different outfits. Furthermore, listed below are some extra accessories that will be added to the Item Shop:

Gridiron Gladiator Back Bling - Included with the Patrick Mahomes skin

- Included with the Patrick Mahomes skin Snap Axes Pickaxe - Glows red when swung

- Glows red when swung Endzone Elite Wrap

Showtime Emote

The Good Stuff Back Bling

Both outfits will be up for grabs during the upcoming tournament, so interested players should put their best foot forward.

Tournament strategy

If you plan on competing in the tournament and winning the Patrick Mahomes cosmetic items for free, players will have to focus on getting placed as high as possible. Considering that eliminations are worth only one point, players should not focus on kills and will have to be strategic.

Mahomes' Fortnite skin can be earned for free (Image via Epic Games)

At the very start of the game, you should land far away from the bus with your squad. This allows you to stay away from enemies and gather more loot. As expected, you will also have to pay attention to the storm and move towards the safe zone in time.

For the final circles, you will definitely want to have mobility items, including Shockwave Grenades and Crash Pads. Cow Catchers are amazing for cover, so make sure that someone in your squad has them. With some luck and smart decisions, players may be able to claim a victory in this competitive in-game tournament.

