Fortnite finally gets Dead Game skin, here's what it actually means

The Fortnite Dead Game skin has been added to the game with the v21.50 update. The actual name of the skin is Veronika and she should be released very soon.

What makes her so special is the writing that Epic Games has put on her clothes. This is very interesting since it's the developer's way of making fun of players who claim that Fortnite is a dead game.

Considering that the the video game developer added the Fortnite Dead Game skin with the August 30 update, we can expect it to be released within a few days. It looks clean and simple, and might just turn into one of the most popular skins of the season.

This article will take a look at the Fortnite Dead Game skin and the meaning behind it. It will also explain a few more things regarding its release.

Fortnite's Dead Game skin will be a starter pack

Epic Games has added a couple of new skins with the v21.50 update, including the Veronika skin. While these cosmetic items have been added to the game's data, it's important to note that Epic may not release them immediately.

They will come to the game in the next few weeks and most of them will be in the Item Shop. However, Veronika will be a new starter pack, according to popular leakers.

Starter packs are great for everyone, especially new players, since they give players both cosmetic items and V-Bucks. At the same time, they have a low price, which makes them affordable.

Based on the leaks, the Fortnite Dead Game skin has a Rare (Blue) rarity. The pack will probably be released within a week or two and will cost $3.99, which is a great deal considering that players who purchase it will also get 600 V-Bucks.

Exploring the meaning behind Veronika's skin

Fortnite's Dead Game outfit is a reference to the "dead game" tweets that can be found under every single thread that is about the title. For some reason, many players believe that the game is dead, which is far from true.

This phrase originated all the way back in 2018. Even when Fortnite Battle Royale was at its peak and had millions of concurrent players, many started believing that the game was no longer popular, which was especially unusual at the time.

Of course, all of this came, and continues to do so, from the video game's popularity. While millions around the world played Fortnite because everyone else did so, others simply hated the title because it was popular.

The Dead Game skin is a reference to a popular saying that originated in Chapter 1 (Image via Epic Games)

At one point, it was impossible to avoid Epic's battle royale title. It was everywhere and Epic Games has further increased its popularity by collaborating with other popular brands and video games.

As of 2022, Fortnite is still very popular. According to PlayerCounter, the popular game still has millions of active players on a daily basis, which is very impressive. Considering that the title will be celebrating its fifth birthday in just a couple of weeks, this number is even more astonishing.

The "Dead game" phrase will most likely never stop. However, Epic Games has at least found a way to monetize it and Veronika will most likely be one of the most popular starter packs of all time.

