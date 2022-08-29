Fortnite: Pump Shotgun and other OG weapons set to return tommorow

The Pump Shotgun and other OG Fortnite weapons will return to the game on Tuesday, August 30. Epic Games will release the v21.50 update on Tuesday and add a lot of new content to the video game.

Considering that this will be the last major update of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, it is not surprising that the development team has prepared a lot of things for the release. Many players are excited for the Pump Shotgun as it has not been out for a long time.

There have been many different weapons throughout the history of Fortnite Battle Royale. Since the video game came out in September 2017, its developers have experimented with a lot of changes. However, many players dislike the fact that the Pump Shotgun is no longer in the game, as it is a very reliable weapon.

Pump Shotgun is coming to Fortnite Chapter 3

The Pump Shotgun is one of the few OG weapons that were added to the game with its very first build. This close-range weapon is slow, yet it deals massive damage to enemies who are up to a few tiles away.

The shotgun is very popular and reliable, and is still a favorite choice of many competitive players in the Creative mode. Unfortunately, Epic Games removed it with the beginning of Chapter 3. The good news is that it will come back with the v21.50 update.

HYPEX @HYPEX OG WEAPONS RETURN TOMORROW IN LATE GAME ARENA!



"You will spawn with some of the most popular weapons and items from previous Chapters and Seasons" OG WEAPONS RETURN TOMORROW IN LATE GAME ARENA!"You will spawn with some of the most popular weapons and items from previous Chapters and Seasons" https://t.co/SdqI8zeK3R

According to HYPEX, the most popular Fortnite leaker, Epic Games will bring the Pump Shotgun back to Fortnite Battle Royale on Tuesday, August 30. The leaker shared the following string from the game data:

"You will spawn with some of the most popular weapons and items from previous Chapters and Seasons."

It appears that the Fortnite creator will bring back many other OG weapons back to the game, including the Assault Rifle. This is another popular weapon that was vaulted with the release of Chapter 3.

At the moment, it is unknown whether or not Epic Games will unvault the Pump Shotgun and other OG weapons in classic and Zero Build game modes. However, they will return to the Late Game Arena game mode, which is extremely fun.

Late Game Arena mode is very competitive and fun

Epic Games first released the Late Game Arena mode in Chapter 2 Season 7. This game mode allows competitive players to practice for tournaments and it gives casual players a taste of highly-intense competitive games.

What makes the game mode unique is that each game starts in the final few circles of the storm. The game mode features lobbies of up to 60 players, which makes it very intense.

The best thing about the Late Game Arena is that it has almost identical rules as the classic Arena mode. Furthermore, players can earn Hype points by eliminating their enemies and getting high placements, which helps them rank up and move through divisions.

Starting with the v21.50 Fortnite update, OG weapons will be available in this competitive game mode, which will make it even more popular in the community.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman