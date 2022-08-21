Fortnite fan-favorite weapon is making a return

Fortnite players will soon be able to use one of their favorite weapons of all time. The return of the Tactical Shotgun has been leaked, and the gun could be unvaulted at the beginning of Chapter 3 Season 4.

At the moment, close-range weapons are quite balanced in the game. Players can choose between two submachine guns and several shotguns. Despite this, they want to get their hands on the Tactical Shotgun.

The v21.40 update, which was released on Tuesday, August 16, has brought many new items to the popular title. Besides things that were released, such as the Dragon Ball Super collaboration, Epic Games made new additions to the game files indicating the type of content that will be added in the future.

- You spawn in with a Burst AR, Tactical Shotgun, 4 Minis, and 10 bandages (image VIA Some Zero Build Big Battle LTM Notes:- 80 Players Total, 40 per team- Bots are enabled in this mode- Respawning isn't enabled (1 life)- You spawn in with a Burst AR, Tactical Shotgun, 4 Minis, and 10 bandages (image VIA @GMatrixGames Some Zero Build Big Battle LTM Notes:- 80 Players Total, 40 per team- Bots are enabled in this mode- Respawning isn't enabled (1 life)- You spawn in with a Burst AR, Tactical Shotgun, 4 Minis, and 10 bandages (image VIA @GMatrixGames) https://t.co/NrOVP9hQg0

It turns out that the developers are working on introducing a new game mode, and one of the weapons that will be available in it is the Tactical Shotgun.

Reliable Fortnite weapon is coming back

Fortnite players love the Tactical Shotgun because it is very reliable. The damage output is decent, and the weapon is capable of firing multiple times per second, which makes it extremely deadly.

When the video game was first released, players only had two shotguns in it: the Pump and the Tactical. While the Pump Shotgun was extremely powerful and possessed the potential to take players down with a single shot, many gamers avoided it because of its low rate of fire.

The Tactical Shotgun, on the other hand, allows players to deal less damage, but its fire rate is higher, which makes it very popular among both competitive and casual gamers.

Nick Eh 30 @NickEh30 New legendary Tactical Shotgun in Fortnite! New legendary Tactical Shotgun in Fortnite! 🔥 https://t.co/c8NFHEc4jZ

According to popular Fortnite leakers, Epic Games will bring the popular shotgun back with the Big Battle limited-time game mode. The mode is still in development, but the developers have been working on it for a few months, and it may come out with the release of Chapter 3 Season 4.

This weapon will be one of the four items players will start a Big Battle match with. Other items include the Burst Assault Rifle, mini shields, and bandages.

Epic Games is bringing back another OG gun

The Tactical Shotgun will not be the only OG item that Epic Games will bring back in Fortnite Battle Royale. Players will be given the Burst Assault Rifle as well, which is another fantastic weapon.

Fortnite players can use a burst rifle at the moment, but it's a two-round AUG model. However, the new mode is bringing back the three-round FAMAS rifle.

The Burst Rifle is also coming back to the popular video game (Image via Epic Games)

The two exquisite weapons may come back to regular game modes as well. However, this is yet to be confirmed.

With so much content expected to be added to the game, the future looks bright.

