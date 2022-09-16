Fortnite teaser hints at the return of Rocket Launchers & ATKs

Fortnite Battle Royale will enter its 22nd season in just a few days. With the new season around the corner, the video game developer has released some important information about it. The latest blog post on Epic Games' official website talks about the changes to competitive playlists that will come with Season 4.

Competitive changes are just a small part of everything that are to come. Like in previous seasons, Epic will release a lot of new things, from a new Battle Pass to big map changes. Some older items will also return from the vault.

Epic Games will release Chapter 3 Season 4 on Sunday, September 18, and the new season could bring Rocket Launchers and All-Terrain Karts (ATKs).

Next Fortnite season could bring back ATKs and Rocket Launchers

In the latest blog post by Epic Games, the game developer used a new image that has never been seen before. The image shows a couple of characters fighting each other, but it features some interesting details.

An All-Terrain Kart is spotted in the image and is driven by Lt. John Llama. This vehicle was first released into the popular video game with Chapter 1 Season 5, and was mostly found near the golf course at Lazy Links.

The ATK was the first four-seat car in Fortnite Battle Royale and the second vehicle to ever be released into the game.

With four seats, 400 hit points, and a speed boost that was gained by power-sliding, ATK used to be a fan-favorite vehicle in Chapter 1. Unfortunately, Epic Games removed it from the game with Season 8 of the chapter, making it available only in Creative mode.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Rocket Launcher seen in the recent blogpost uses an updated version of the Guided Missile's projectile, which might be a teaser for the item's return after 4 YEARS The Rocket Launcher seen in the recent blogpost uses an updated version of the Guided Missile's projectile, which might be a teaser for the item's return after 4 YEARS 🔥 https://t.co/6WVo1cD4Hw

The Rocket Launcher was also spotted in the latest image by Epic Games. This explosive weapon was released with the very first patch of the battle royale game, but it hasn't been out since Chapter 2 Season 6.

The Pumpkin Launcher, which is a popular variant of an RPG, was released during the Fortnitemares 2021 event. But even that hasn't been out for almost a year.

The popular explosive weapon was briefly available at the start of Chapter 1, but only in Team Rumble mode. However, it hasn't been out in regular modes for a long time. Fortunately, its return could be just around the corner.

The new meta in Fortnite

Epic Games has drastically changed the Fortnite meta in Chapter 3, especially in the current season. A lot of new weapons have been added, which isn't exactly what a lot of players prefer.

With the release of the new season, we can expect the developer to make even more changes to the loot pool. Aside from the return of the Rocket Launcher, Epic Games will most likely bring back some of the other older items.

According to hypex Some stuff that will come in #Fortnite *PROBABLY* come in season 4.- Motorcycles- 50v50 (Zero Build)- Storm King- Iron Man Gloves- Mech v2- Updated Planes- Halloween Goo Boss- Sand Borrow updated to "Blob"- Squad Heal Item- Super Storm Item- SaddlesAccording to hypex Some stuff that will come in #Fortnite *PROBABLY* come in season 4.- Motorcycles- 50v50 (Zero Build)- Storm King- Iron Man Gloves- Mech v2- Updated Planes- Halloween Goo Boss- Sand Borrow updated to "Blob"- Squad Heal Item- Super Storm Item- SaddlesAccording to hypex https://t.co/oMLnK80wVR

According to popular leakers, the new Fortnite Battle Royale season will bring many new times to the game, but several Chapter 1 items and features could also return, including Planes and Sand Tunneling.

