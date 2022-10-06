New Fortnite XP glitch grants easy Battle Pass levels in Season 4

A new Fortnite XP glitch is amazing for those who want to level up without playing the game. It offers easy Battle Pass levels and works even if the player is away from their gaming system.

Leveling up in Chapter 3 Season 4 is extremely easy. Epic Games has increased the amount of XP gained from the weekly challenges, and there are many different quests available in the video game currently. Unfortunately, some players don't have enough time to play, yet they want to finish the Battle Pass. Thankfully, with the new glitch, you can level up without much effort, and this article will offer a guide on how to do it.

New Fortnite XP glitch perfect for passive leveling

A detailed guide regarding the usage of the glitch has been provided below. However, if something isn't clear, please refer to the video above. The latest Fortnite XP glitch is very simple and requires only a few minutes to take advantage of.

Enter Fortnite XP-glitch map in Creative

To benefit from the Fortnite XP glitch, you need to enter a specific Creative map (Image via Epic Games)

To start using the latest XP glitch:

Launch the game, and access the game mode selection screen.

From there, you have to select the Island Code tab and enter 2239-3918-4459 as the code.

After inserting the code, make sure to enter the Creative map through Private matchmaking. If you don't do this, the Fortnite XP glitch will not work, as you will not be able to interact with all the buttons.

Interact with first invisible button

The Fortnite XP glitch contains a secret room (Image via Epic Games)

Once you enter the Creative map, you will have to wait for it to start. In this phase, there is nothing you can do since this is simply a matchmaking process. Since you are in a Private game, the title will not find anyone else.

When the matchmaking process ends, you will have to find an invisible button above the banner on the wall. Please refer to the screenshot above to see the correct location of the button. After this, you will be teleported to a secret room where you will have to follow a few more steps.

Interact with XP button and find another secret room

Thanks to the XP glitch, you will be able to level up quickly (Image via Epic Games)

In the secret room, you will see a big green XP button on the wall right in front of you. You will need to interact with the button to trigger the glitch and start gaining experience every single second.

Subsequently, look at the wall on the left side to find another invisible button, as shown in the screenshot above. Interacting with it will teleport you to another secret room.

This room has a 10-minute countdown and two XP buttons. You will have to wait for the countdown to finish and then interact with the two buttons to get the most out of the glitch.

