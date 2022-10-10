New Fortnite XP map rewards players with quick Battle Pass levels

The new Fortnite XP map is perfect for players who want to level up passively. Players simply need to join the map through the Creative mode to benefit from the map, and they will receive XP automatically.

What makes the latest Fortnite XP map different is the fact that Epic Games have promoted the map. The video game developer recently added an Octane car from Rocket League, a great addition. However, it turns out that players can use the Octane tutorial map to gain XP and level up.

If you are a player who wants to level up quickly and without much effort, we have prepared a simple step-by-step guide on how to benefit from the new Fortnite XP map.

Level up easily with the latest Fortnite XP map

The latest Fortnite XP map is all about Octane, a popular Rocket League car (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite and Rocket League have had many collaborations in the past. This comes as no surprise since both games are owned by Epic Games. The latest collaboration came with the v22.10 update, which was released on Tuesday, October 4.

The collaboration added Octane, a fancy new car that is amazing for performing acrobatic maneuvers. However, the car can be slightly complicated for new players, so Epic Games released a Creative map with a tutorial on how to use it.

It turns out that Loopers can use the map to level up quickly. To do so, please follow the steps below:

1) Enter the Fortnite XP map

To join the Fortnite XP map, you will have to enter the proper island code (Image via Epic Games)

There are two ways to join the latest Fortnite XP map. You need to open the game mode selection menu and then go to the Discover tab. Select Rocket League's Octane Tutorial from this tab and join the match.

The second option is to open the Island Code tab and enter 7335-2078-5523 in the box. The new XP map works for both public and private matchmaking, but we recommend staying in a private game.

2) Stay in the map

The map rewards you with XP every 10 minutes (Image via Epic Games)

The most complicated thing about the new XP map is joining the match. Once you enter the game, you don't have to do anything at all to gain XP from it.

Unlike many other XP maps, this one will not reward you with XP every second. Instead, you will receive a bonus XP for playing the Creative mode every 10 minutes.

Loopers can gain this XP from almost every map, but the Octane Tutorial map makes this process much faster and easier. If you stay in it for half an hour, you can level up a couple of times.

It is possible to level up a couple of times with the latest map (Image via Epic Games)

If you want to explore the map and have fun with Octane, feel free to do so. However, you can simply stay away from your gaming system, and you will still receive a lot of XP.

It's important to note that XP varies from one player to another. If you don't play the Creative mode often, you can level up more than ten times from this map.

