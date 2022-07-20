"Hope all the bots are programmed": Zack Snyder fans trend #SnyderCutonDigital amidst Warner Bros controversy

The Snyder Army is all set for the digital release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on July 19, 2022. Many fans have taken to Twitter and have been trending the hashtag #SnyderCutonDigital ahead of the movie's digital release.

The film has been embroiled in controversy after Rolling Stone published an article stating a WarnerMedia report revealed that bots and fake accounts fueled the infamous Snyder Cut movement on social media. Some viewers took a dig at the entire controversy, saying they 'bot' the digital copy of the film, and that they ''hope all the bots are programmed'' to buy the film.

Zack Snyder and Warner Bros controversy

Rolling Stone published an article on July 18 stating that a WarnerMedia report revealed that the frenzy social media campaign for the release of Zack Snyder's version of Justice League was fueled by bots and fake accounts. Per the publication (obtained via said article penned by Tatiana Siegel),

''According to two reports commissioned by WarnerMedia and recently obtained by Rolling Stone, at least 13 percent of the accounts that took part in the conversation about the Snyder Cut were deemed fake, well above the three to five percent that cyber experts say they typically see on any trending topic.'' (In public filings, Twitter has estimated that the percentage of daily active accounts on its platform that are “false or spam” is less than five percent.)''

The article mentioned that the publication spoke to ''more than 20 people involved with both the original Justice League and Snyder's Cut'' and that most of them believe the director was ''working to manipulate the ongoing campaign.'' The controversy has caused a massive furore on social media, and Snyder fans have been quite vocal in their support for the director.

Snyder army trends #SnyderCutonDigital ahead of Zack Snyder's Justice League digital release

Several fans have taken to Twitter to talk about the film ahead of its much-anticipated digital release. Many spoke about the recent Warner Bros. controversy and asked their fellow fans to unite to show support for Snyder. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Many fans took a dig at the Warner Bros. controversy with cheeky comments on Twitter, while others shared screenshots of their purchase of the film.

More about Zack Snyder's Justice League

Zack Snyder's version of Justice League was released in the US in March 2021, more than 3 years after the original film's release. The original film had Snyder at the helm, but he had to quit after his daughter passed away. Subsequently, the film was taken over by Joss Whedon. The movie was a massive commercial and critical failure, following which Snyder's fans started a social media campaign demanding the release of the director's cut of the film.

The Snyder Cut was released to high praise from critics and audiences, with praise mostly directed towards the visual esthetics, direction, and performances by the cast. The movie continues to enjoy massive popularity among fans of the director around the world.

