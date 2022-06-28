Fans trend #RestoretheSnyderVerse as Warner Bros. announces digital release date for Zack Snyder's Justice League

Warner Bros. has announced the official digital release date for the film, Zack Snyder's Justice League. The film will be available for purchase on July 19. On June 28, the official Twitter handle for Warner Bros. shared a six-second clip that shows the logo of the film with smoke in the background, along with the release date.

Since the announcement was made, fans have taken to Twitter to share their excitement. Some highlighted the clip's ''progress to knightmare filter,'' speculating on various theories.

"End the Knightmare": #RestoretheSnyderVerse trends on Twitter as Zack Snyder's Justice League gets digital release date

Several fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Zack Snyder's Justice League after Warner Bros. announced its official digital release. Many came up with numerous theories and speculations about the announcement, while others expressed their excitement for the release of the film on digital platforms. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Fans are clearly stoked about the digital release of the film. Some have also mentioned that David Zaslav, CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery, could be ''testing the waters'' with the announcement in order to gauge the demand.

More details about Zack Snyder's Justice League

One of the most anticipated films in recent years, Zack Snyder's Justice League was released on March 18, 2021, more than 3 years after the release of the 2017 film, Justice League.

The original film was initially helmed by Zack Snyder, who had to leave production following the death of his daughter. Director Joss Whedon, who also co-wrote the script with Chris Terro, then took over the film. It was a massive commercial and critical failure, following which fans demanded the release of Snyder's version of the film.

Zack Snyder's Justice League turned out to be a huge success, with many critics and fans favoring this version over the original one. The film was praised for its visual effects, ambition, storyline, and characters. Some critics, however, took issue with the film's runtime. Snyder reportedly dedicated the film to his late daughter, Autumn Snyder.

Zack Snyder's recent works

Apart from Zack Snyder's Justice League, Snyder also directed another hit film, titled Army of the Dead, which was released on May 14, 2021. The film, starring Dave Bautista and Ella Purnell in pivotal roles, was a commercial success and received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics.

A prequel to the film, titled Army of Thieves, was released in October last year, and was helmed by Matthias Schweighöfer, with a script co-written by Snyder and Shay Hatten.

Snyder has directed several acclaimed and popular superhero and horror films like 300, Watchmen and Dawn of the Dead. Regarded as one of the most popular mainstream filmmakers working in Hollywood, Snyder is noted for his unique directorial vision. His films are replete with stunning action sequences and visual effects.

Snyder is currently reportedly working on a sci-fi adventure flick titled Rebel Moon, starring Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins in pivotal roles.

