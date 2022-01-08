"It just was the worst experience": Joss Whedon under fire after Ben Affleck's 'Justice League' comments reignite Ray Fisher controversy 

While speaking to the LA Times, Ben Affleck spoke about his experience on Joss Whedon’s reshoots of the highly controversial movie, Justice League. Affleck described his time filming the movie as “the worst experience.”

Affleck further stated that the Warner Bros. film was the lowest point of his experience in the DC franchise. He elaborated that his ongoing divorce, Zack Snyder’s departure from the film’s shoot after his daughter Autumn’s unfortunate suicide in 2017, followed by reshoots of the film, are the reasons behind his bad experience.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



(Source: Ben Affleck says Joss Whedon’s ‘JUSTICE LEAGUE’ “just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this. That became the moment where I said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’”(Source: latimes.com/entertainment-… Ben Affleck says Joss Whedon’s ‘JUSTICE LEAGUE’ “just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this. That became the moment where I said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’”(Source: latimes.com/entertainment-…) https://t.co/Qu8IfPfF2t

The 49-year-old star is set to reprise his role as The Batman (aka Bruce Wayne) for reportedly the last time in DCEU’s upcoming The Flash movie. Affleck will appear alongside Micheal Keaton’s Batman. The latter is rumored to replace him as the primary version of the caped crusader.

What did Ben Affleck say about his experience while filming 'Justice League' (reshoots) with Joss Whedon?

The California native said,

“It was really “Justice League” that was the nadir for me. That was a bad experience…”

He further added,

“It just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this. That became the moment where I said, “I’m not doing this anymore.” It’s not even about, like, 'Justice League' was so bad. Because it could have been anything.”

Affleck’s comments about his experience during Joss Whedon’s reshoots of 'Justice League' sparked further controversy

Following Ben Affleck’s comments about the Justice League reshoot, fans further escalated the long ongoing controversy about Joss's alleged treatment of Ray Fisher on the set of the film.

Several tweets targeted the Buffy The Vampire Slayer creator for his alleged abuse on sets of his movies and TV series. A few tweets were also aimed at Warner Bros. executives for reportedly enabling Whedon’s abusive treatment of the cast and crew on the set of the 2017 film.

Mercury @theeSNYDERVERSE DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



(Source: Ben Affleck says Joss Whedon’s ‘JUSTICE LEAGUE’ “just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this. That became the moment where I said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’”(Source: latimes.com/entertainment-… Ben Affleck says Joss Whedon’s ‘JUSTICE LEAGUE’ “just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this. That became the moment where I said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’”(Source: latimes.com/entertainment-…) https://t.co/Qu8IfPfF2t Reminder that Joss Whedon would still be working and victimising countless more people if Ray Fisher didn’t risk everything to speak out and inspire others to do the same twitter.com/discussingfilm… Reminder that Joss Whedon would still be working and victimising countless more people if Ray Fisher didn’t risk everything to speak out and inspire others to do the same twitter.com/discussingfilm…

Honest Snyder Fan @snyder_all Ben Affleck also said in that interview that his experience with Joss Whedon was bad. Shocker. Ben Affleck also said in that interview that his experience with Joss Whedon was bad. Shocker.

Mercury @theeSNYDERVERSE



If you can you should support him by watching his new show



Ray literally lost a job for speaking up about the abuse he faced from Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns and the people at WB who enabled them.If you can you should support him by watching his new show #WomenOfTheMovement on ABC or streaming now on Hulu Ray literally lost a job for speaking up about the abuse he faced from Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns and the people at WB who enabled them. If you can you should support him by watching his new show #WomenOfTheMovement on ABC or streaming now on Hulu https://t.co/BcqY4izS0d

The Green Kasey @RawbertBeef Do I like “The Avengers” (2012)? Yes. But that doesn’t mean I have any respect for Joss Whedon. Do I like “The Avengers” (2012)? Yes. But that doesn’t mean I have any respect for Joss Whedon.

Honest Snyder Fan @snyder_all Joss Whedon bouta go through his monthly drag session Joss Whedon bouta go through his monthly drag session https://t.co/zK9MM99pxS

Landon O'Leary @LandonLeary Reminder to those who are trashing on Joss Whedon that men like Geoff Johns who STILL are working in the industry were people who enabled Whedon's on set behavior of the Justice League reshoots and gaslit the cast and crew, threatening Ray Fisher's career as well. Reminder to those who are trashing on Joss Whedon that men like Geoff Johns who STILL are working in the industry were people who enabled Whedon's on set behavior of the Justice League reshoots and gaslit the cast and crew, threatening Ray Fisher's career as well. https://t.co/hChMlYuw2u

Jake @j_alcott12 DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



(Source: Ben Affleck says Joss Whedon’s ‘JUSTICE LEAGUE’ “just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this. That became the moment where I said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’”(Source: latimes.com/entertainment-… Ben Affleck says Joss Whedon’s ‘JUSTICE LEAGUE’ “just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this. That became the moment where I said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’”(Source: latimes.com/entertainment-…) https://t.co/Qu8IfPfF2t Could you imagine how much better Avengers 1 and Age of Ultron could have been if Joss Whedon never directed them? twitter.com/discussingfilm… Could you imagine how much better Avengers 1 and Age of Ultron could have been if Joss Whedon never directed them? twitter.com/discussingfilm…

BLURAYANGEL 🦇 @blurayangel All of us when we see Joss Whedon after he made Ben Affleck quit playing Batman:



All of us when we see Joss Whedon after he made Ben Affleck quit playing Batman:https://t.co/ys9ZpaPrzB

Eoghan @EoghanR97 DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



(Source: Ben Affleck says Joss Whedon’s ‘JUSTICE LEAGUE’ “just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this. That became the moment where I said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’”(Source: latimes.com/entertainment-… Ben Affleck says Joss Whedon’s ‘JUSTICE LEAGUE’ “just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this. That became the moment where I said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’”(Source: latimes.com/entertainment-…) https://t.co/Qu8IfPfF2t Thank God for Ray Fisher and his bravery for calling out Joss Whedon and Geoff Johns. Without him, we'd never have had the rest of JL cast, like Ben here, speak out about their experience and Whedon would probably still be abusing people on his sets. twitter.com/DiscussingFilm… Thank God for Ray Fisher and his bravery for calling out Joss Whedon and Geoff Johns. Without him, we'd never have had the rest of JL cast, like Ben here, speak out about their experience and Whedon would probably still be abusing people on his sets. twitter.com/DiscussingFilm…

Last year, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ray Fisher narrated events when Joss mocked him into saying a controversial line. Fisher also claimed that Whedon referred to his character’s parents as,

“two genius-level Black people … We don’t see that every day.”

Ray also accused the filmmaker of belittling Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins when Gal Gadot objected to some scenes with her character. Later, Gadot also accused Whedon of threatening her career to get her to comply with his directorial choices.

Also Read Article Continues below

Joss has faced multiple such allegations of mistreatment from Justice League and Buffy The Vampire Slayer stars and crew.

Edited by Siddharth Satish