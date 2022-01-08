"It just was the worst experience": Joss Whedon under fire after Ben Affleck's 'Justice League' comments reignite Ray Fisher controversy 

While speaking to the LA Times, Ben Affleck spoke about his experience on Joss Whedon’s reshoots of the highly controversial movie, Justice League. Affleck described his time filming the movie as “the worst experience.”
Affleck further stated that the Warner Bros. film was the lowest point of his experience in the DC franchise. He elaborated that his ongoing divorce, Zack Snyder’s departure from the film’s shoot after his daughter Autumn’s unfortunate suicide in 2017, followed by reshoots of the film, are the reasons behind his bad experience.
The 49-year-old star is set to reprise his role as The Batman (aka Bruce Wayne) for reportedly the last time in DCEU’s upcoming The Flash movie. Affleck will appear alongside Micheal Keaton’s Batman. The latter is rumored to replace him as the primary version of the caped crusader.
What did Ben Affleck say about his experience while filming 'Justice League' (reshoots) with Joss Whedon?
The California native said,
“It was really “Justice League” that was the nadir for me. That was a bad experience…”
He further added,
“It just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this. That became the moment where I said, “I’m not doing this anymore.” It’s not even about, like, 'Justice League' was so bad. Because it could have been anything.”
Affleck’s comments about his experience during Joss Whedon’s reshoots of 'Justice League' sparked further controversy
Following Ben Affleck’s comments about the Justice League reshoot, fans further escalated the long ongoing controversy about Joss's alleged treatment of Ray Fisher on the set of the film.
Several tweets targeted the Buffy The Vampire Slayer creator for his alleged abuse on sets of his movies and TV series. A few tweets were also aimed at Warner Bros. executives for reportedly enabling Whedon’s abusive treatment of the cast and crew on the set of the 2017 film.
Last year, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ray Fisher narrated events when Joss mocked him into saying a controversial line. Fisher also claimed that Whedon referred to his character’s parents as,
“two genius-level Black people … We don’t see that every day.”
Ray also accused the filmmaker of belittling Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins when Gal Gadot objected to some scenes with her character. Later, Gadot also accused Whedon of threatening her career to get her to comply with his directorial choices.
Joss has faced multiple such allegations of mistreatment from Justice League and Buffy The Vampire Slayer stars and crew.