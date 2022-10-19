Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is set to hit theaters on Friday, October 21, 2022. With initial reviews praising the film's action sequences and Johnson's charismatic performance, fans' anticipation has increased.

The show features Johnson playing the titular role and several prominent actors like Noah Centineo and Aldis Hodge essaying crucial supporting roles.

DC's Black Adam cast list: Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, and others promise to pack a punch

1) Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson stars in the lead role as Black Adam. Adam was earlier known as a supervillain/antihero with brute force and strength who could go to any lengths for justice. The film marks the character's return to the modern world after being in prison for several centuries.

Johnson appeared in a cameo as Black Adam in David F. Sandberg's Shazam!. His other credits include Jungle Cruise, Baywatch, and the Jumanji franchise.

2) Aldis Hodge as Hawkman

Actor Aldis Hodge appears in the role of Carter Hall, aka Hawkman, in Black Adam. Hodge's roots go back to ancient Egypt, but he has two different origins. Hawkman is an archeologist and an immensely powerful vigilante. His wings are his greatest strength.

Hodge is best known for his performances in shows like Leverage and City on a Hill. His film credits include One Night in Miami..., Hidden Figures, and Straight Outta Compton, to name a few.

3) Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher

Noah Centineo stars as Atom Smasher in the film. Atom Smasher is one of the most fascinating superheroes from JSA. His greatest ability is to control and manipulate his size. Another intriguing aspect of his character is his complex equation with women, including Fury and Stargirl.

TV audiences will recognize Noah Centineo as Jesus Adams Foster from The Fosters. His other credits include Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Tagged, and Charlie's Angels.

4) Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate

Legendary actor Pierce Brosnan dons the role of Doctor Fate in Black Adam. Fate is another interesting superhero in the JSA. The most intriguing aspect of Fate is his helmet, which is extremely powerful. Among his biggest strengths are the ability to disappear, teleportation, and flight.

Pierce Brosnan is best known for his performance as James Bond in the iconic Bond franchise. He's also starred in films like The Matador, Dante's Peak, The November Man, and many more.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the film stars many others in pivotal supporting roles, including:

Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz

Bodhi Sabongui as Amon Tomaz

Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkel

Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael Gregor

The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a screenplay penned by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. Collet-Serra has previously collaborated with Dwayne Johnson for Jungle Cruise. His other notable directorial works include Non-Stop, The Shallows, and House of Wax.

You can watch Black Adam in theaters on Friday, October 21, 2022.

