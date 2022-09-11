What time will City on a Hill season 3 episode 6 air on Showtime? Release date, plot and more details explored (Spoilers)

Showtime's popular crime drama City on a Hill returned for season 3 earlier in July, with Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge making a comeback to patrol the Boston neighborhoods.

The show's ongoing season seems to be getting more and more intense with every passing episode as the series races towards its conclusion. Season 3 episode 6, titled Tenderness, which is scheduled to air on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 10 pm ET on Showtime, will mark another step toward the grand finale.

What to expect from City on a Hill Season 3 episode 6?

Perhaps the title of season 3 episode 6, Tenderness, gives viewers the impression that the upcoming episode will be a foreshadowing of imminent sensitive, vulnerable, and personal encounters. At least Jackie will be able to help the audience see a portion of it. But that's only the beginning of the upcoming episode.

Whilst investigations at the crux of this episode will continue, one might face several major shocks before everything is wrapped up. One can always keep a crucial point to keep in mind while watching this episode, especially for Siobhan, which is that the key to what’s coming has a lot to do with what has already happened in the past.

The synopsis reads:

"Jackie shows a glimpse of vulnerability when a violent attack stalls the Dryden investigation, but Decourcy presses on, tracking down a list of Sinclair’s potential victims. Caysen is formally brought on as an investigator in the DA’s office, where he must navigate competing interests. Siobhan weighs risking everything she has built to reveal the truth about her past. Jenny’s suspicions are reinforced."

Presumably, viewers will get to witness the vulnerable side of Jackie Rohr, which is rare given the fact that he seldom displays his sensitive side. This further proves that the assault on the Drydens must have been highly disturbing to allow it to occur.

Moreover, Siobhan and Jenny are battling their problems, while Ward and Caysen appear to have their work cut out for them. The emphasis on female leads remains an important aspect of the ongoing season.

What happened in Season 3 episode 5?

Previously, in episode 5, titled Take Me Home, it was revealed that Rohr confronts Ward about Dominique's overdose and the influence he feels Sinclair (George Bernsen) had on the incident. Letitia (Joanne Kelly) is essentially the femme fatale in the plot, offering Jackie some inside dirt while simultaneously telling her husband everything about Jackie's learnings.

On the other hand, Jenny (Jill Hennessy) begins to have doubts about Rohr's occupation and his unusual working hours. Sinclair makes an effort to bribe Rohr into staying quiet. Things really seem to be going down in the 90s Boston-based crime drama.

More about the series

Set in Boston in the 1990s, City on a Hill narrates the story of an unexpected partnership between a corrupt FBI agent named Jackie Rohr and assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward as they work to uphold justice while having differing viewpoints on what that may entail.

The Drydens have been introduced as the main antagonists this season, with Kevin Bacon's Rohr at the center of all the drama. A partnership seems likely now that Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) has been approached for assistance in taking out the Drydens.

Charlie MacLean created the American crime drama, which is based on a story written by Ben Affleck and MacLean. The series is executive produced by Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Todd, and James Mangold for Pearl Street Films.

Tune in to City on a Hill Season 3 episode 6, which is scheduled to air on Showtime on September 11, 2022 at 10 pm ET.

