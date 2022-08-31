What did Timothy Thibault do? Top agent exits FBI amid accusation of political bias 

According to reports, Timothy Thibault, a key FBI agent at the Washington field office resigned from his position last week under pressure following claims that he assisted Hunter Biden in avoiding criminal prosecution for his laptop and business transactions.

On Friday, August 26, Thibault was walked out of the building by two or three "headquarter-looking types," as per a firsthand account from an eyewitness.

However, it remains unclear whether he left the bureau voluntarily or was ejected from it. As per Fox News, sources claimed that Thibault retired on Friday and was escorted out, which is standard procedure for all retiring FBI agents.

Salty Irish☘Girl 🇺🇲 @IrishAmerican27 Timothy Thibault, FBI special agent who opened the Trump investigation, has been escorted out of Bureau headquarters.



This same guy who was in charge of combatting election fraud just got fired for political bias.



You can not make this sh*t up. Timothy Thibault, FBI special agent who opened the Trump investigation, has been escorted out of Bureau headquarters.This same guy who was in charge of combatting election fraud just got fired for political bias. You can not make this sh*t up. https://t.co/UXNd8g1zZv

The 25-year veteran of the FBI was placed on administrative leave for at least a month based on political remarks he made while in charge of the public corruption unit.

Timothy Thibault is allegedly criticized for making political remarks against Hunter Biden

Earlier in August, a whistleblower's charges of political bias led to Timothy Thibault's removal from his supervisory position. In a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, FBI director Christopher Wray deemed the violations as being "deeply troubling."

Earlier this month, Sen. Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, said that his office had heard about the "FBI's apparent corruption" from whistleblowers. He stated:

"After the FBI obtained the Hunter Biden laptop from the Wilmington, DE computer shop, these whistleblowers stated that local FBI leadership told employees, 'you will not look at that Hunter Biden laptop.'"

Landon @Ivylgeexec @joncoopertweets FBI Timothy Thibault resigned amongst prope for scheme with FBI intel analyst Brian Auten to suppress Hunter Biden investigation into his wrongdoings & spread that is was Russia disinformation. Thibault was in charge of Investigating Voter Fraud & didn’t. Auten needs to resign. @joncoopertweets FBI Timothy Thibault resigned amongst prope for scheme with FBI intel analyst Brian Auten to suppress Hunter Biden investigation into his wrongdoings & spread that is was Russia disinformation. Thibault was in charge of Investigating Voter Fraud & didn’t. Auten needs to resign. https://t.co/yQYAcdH31i

Senator Chuck Grassley, a fellow Republican congressman, singled out Timothy Thibault and charged him with "improper conduct" in a letter to Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland. In a letter from July 18, he claimed that Thibault had attempted to halt the Biden inquiry.

Grassley wrote:

“Thibault allegedly ordered the matter closed without providing a valid reason as required by FBI guidelines … [and] subsequently attempted to improperly mark the matter in FBI systems so that it could not be opened in the future.”

In October 2020, the New York Post also published a series of articles on the contents of Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop in Delaware, which contained reams of emails pertaining to his dubious international business dealings.

MJK @MJK10797588

WHO Would think whist-blower would be Zuckerberg Timothy Thibault !!!! FBI agent at Washington field officer resigned post last week ? Questionable? facing intense scrutiny over allegations he shielded Hunter Biden from criminal investigations into laptop business dealings.WHO Would think whist-blower would be Zuckerberg Timothy Thibault !!!! FBI agent at Washington field officer resigned post last week ? Questionable? facing intense scrutiny over allegations he shielded Hunter Biden from criminal investigations into laptop business dealings.WHO Would think whist-blower would be Zuckerberg 😤 https://t.co/tlBdU6zq2s

On Thursday, August 25, Mark Zuckerberg admitted that Facebook had censored the shocking Hunter Biden exposes for a whole week. During his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he said that the censoring was in response to an ambiguous FBI caution about potential "Russian propaganda" connected to the 2020 presidential election published by other sources.

He said:

“Basically, the background here is the FBI, I think, basically came to us...some folks on our team...and was like, ‘Hey, just so you know, like, you should be on high alert."

Additionally, said:

"We thought that there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We have it on notice that, basically, there’s about to be some kind of dump that’s similar to that. So just be vigilant."

Minds💡 @minds BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan that Facebook algorithmically censored the Hunter Biden laptop story for 7 days based on a general request from the FBI to restrict election misinformation. BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan that Facebook algorithmically censored the Hunter Biden laptop story for 7 days based on a general request from the FBI to restrict election misinformation. https://t.co/llTA7IqGa1

Apart from the aforementioned allegations, Timothy Thibault was also accused of trying to shut down an October 2020 investigation into Hunter Biden's criminal activities.

As per CBS News, in a statement released by the FBI, the bureau maintained that Timothy Thibault was "not fired" or "forced to retire" and dismissed all claims that indicate otherwise.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal