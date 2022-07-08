"Them's the breaks" meaning explained as Boris Johnson's resignation speech leaves internet in splits

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson shocked the world after stating that he is resigning from what he describes as the "best job in the world."
On July 7, the politician, who also serves as the leader of the Conservative Party, revealed that he is stepping down from his role, but not until autumn 2022.
Per Johnson, the decision to leave his position as PM was "clearly the will" of his party who thought that "there should be a new leader."
However, during his speech delivered at 10 Downing Street, Johnson left many people wondering what he meant by the phrase "Them's the break." The phrase was used in a formal setting to describe the reason for his departure.
What did Boris Johnson mean by "Them's the breaks?"
While delivering his speech, Boris highlighted what he believed he had achieved so far before confusing the audience with a phrase that broke grammar rules. The 58-year-old politician said:
“I know that there will be many people who are relieved, and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed. And I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world, but them’s the breaks.”
The website, Grammarist, states that the phrase, which originated in North America, describes a situation which does not turn out to be what one expected or wanted. However, the situation cannot be changed so one must accept it and move on.
In simple terms, it means "it is what it is," and is regarded as something used in an informal setting.
Lexico describes "them's the breaks" as a phrase used while playing billiards or pool. When the racked-up formation of the ball gets broken by a player, he has no choice but to play according to regardless of the outcome.
Twitter was confused with Boris Johnson's new phrase
Moments after Johnson's speech aired, the Twitterati expressed their confusion with the term on their handles.
Most were baffled by the phrase, which comes off as grammatically incorrect, while others simply said that they could not understand British English. One user also said that they would be adding Johnson's phrase to their resignation letter.
While several personalities criticized Boris Johnson, others made fun of him through memes. At the same time, other Twitter users also said that he was giving them "meme-able content until the bitter end."
Other social media users also noted their reactions to the UK President's use of the term "them's the breaks." Many of these users were saying that the phrase was now the "official statement of resignation."
What else did Boris Johnson say in his speech?
During his speech delivered at 10, Downing Street, Boris Johnson thanked his party with his wife Carrie Johnson and their child by his side. He also had allies like Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries around him.
He said:
“Thank you for that incredible mandate the biggest Conservative majority since 1987, the biggest share of the vote since 1979. The reason I have fought so hard these past few days… was not just because I wanted to do so but because I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you to continue to do what we promised in 2019.”
Johnson also stated that he was "immensely proud" of the tasks achieved by the Government. These included Brexit, the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, and the country's response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Boris Johnson, who was made the UK's Prime Minister in 2019, will end his three-year term with his current resignation.