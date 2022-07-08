"Them's the breaks" meaning explained as Boris Johnson's resignation speech leaves internet in splits

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson shocked the world after stating that he is resigning from what he describes as the "best job in the world."

On July 7, the politician, who also serves as the leader of the Conservative Party, revealed that he is stepping down from his role, but not until autumn 2022.

Boris Johnson @BorisJohnson



I want you to know that from now until my successor is in place, your interests will be served and the government of the country will be carried on.



gov.uk/government/spe… I want to thank you, the British public, for the immense privilege of serving you as Prime Minister.I want you to know that from now until my successor is in place, your interests will be served and the government of the country will be carried on. I want to thank you, the British public, for the immense privilege of serving you as Prime Minister.I want you to know that from now until my successor is in place, your interests will be served and the government of the country will be carried on.gov.uk/government/spe… https://t.co/Hn4rDUV319

Per Johnson, the decision to leave his position as PM was "clearly the will" of his party who thought that "there should be a new leader."

However, during his speech delivered at 10 Downing Street, Johnson left many people wondering what he meant by the phrase "Them's the break." The phrase was used in a formal setting to describe the reason for his departure.

What did Boris Johnson mean by "Them's the breaks?"

While delivering his speech, Boris highlighted what he believed he had achieved so far before confusing the audience with a phrase that broke grammar rules. The 58-year-old politician said:

“I know that there will be many people who are relieved, and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed. And I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world, but them’s the breaks.”

The website, Grammarist, states that the phrase, which originated in North America, describes a situation which does not turn out to be what one expected or wanted. However, the situation cannot be changed so one must accept it and move on.

In simple terms, it means "it is what it is," and is regarded as something used in an informal setting.

Lexico describes "them's the breaks" as a phrase used while playing billiards or pool. When the racked-up formation of the ball gets broken by a player, he has no choice but to play according to regardless of the outcome.

Twitter was confused with Boris Johnson's new phrase

Moments after Johnson's speech aired, the Twitterati expressed their confusion with the term on their handles.

Most were baffled by the phrase, which comes off as grammatically incorrect, while others simply said that they could not understand British English. One user also said that they would be adding Johnson's phrase to their resignation letter.

BlackGirlStan @IgboRoyaltea @kelechnekoff I missed the ‘thems the break’ thing and now everyone is saying it. Please can someone explain what it means @kelechnekoff I missed the ‘thems the break’ thing and now everyone is saying it. Please can someone explain what it means

diary @oinkerdni @oigevalt What does Thems the break even means?? I'm lost on that one @oigevalt What does Thems the break even means?? I'm lost on that one 😭

Mary Lou Mangan-Lamb @marylouml06 twitter.com/oigevalt/statu… julian! @oigevalt I’m losing my fucking mind right now, like I’m sorry but this is genuinely the funniest thing anyone could possibly say in a resignation speech I’m losing my fucking mind right now, like I’m sorry but this is genuinely the funniest thing anyone could possibly say in a resignation speech https://t.co/lP3nsmWSex I’m adding this to every resignation letter from here on out! #ThemsTheBreaks I’m adding this to every resignation letter from here on out! #ThemsTheBreaks twitter.com/oigevalt/statu…

Sarah⁷ 🃏 @gucciboypjm julian! @oigevalt I’m losing my fucking mind right now, like I’m sorry but this is genuinely the funniest thing anyone could possibly say in a resignation speech I’m losing my fucking mind right now, like I’m sorry but this is genuinely the funniest thing anyone could possibly say in a resignation speech https://t.co/lP3nsmWSex Thems the breaks?? What does that mean i dont understand british english twitter.com/oigevalt/statu… Thems the breaks?? What does that mean i dont understand british english twitter.com/oigevalt/statu…

nevo @NevoRotate @ITVNewsPolitics @BorisJohnson Hi Im from Colombia and I have no idea what ‘thems the break’ means. Can someone explain ? Please im so lost @ITVNewsPolitics @BorisJohnson Hi Im from Colombia and I have no idea what ‘thems the break’ means. Can someone explain ? Please im so lost 😅😅

While several personalities criticized Boris Johnson, others made fun of him through memes. At the same time, other Twitter users also said that he was giving them "meme-able content until the bitter end."

julian! @oigevalt “thems the breaks”! “THEMS THE BREAKS”!!!!! I can’t stop laughing oh my god “thems the breaks”! “THEMS THE BREAKS”!!!!! I can’t stop laughing oh my god

Bonnie Greer @Bonn1eGreer

His assessment of what has happened.. and why.



I'll say it again:

is a very dangerous guy.



NO apology.

NO assessment that maybe HE had something to do with what has happened to him.



His conclusion: " twitter.com/nicholaswatt/s… Nicholas Watt @nicholaswatt Loyal to the end. The Conservative MPs lining up in Downing Street to support the PM Loyal to the end. The Conservative MPs lining up in Downing Street to support the PM https://t.co/ZMtCU43aNE "When the herd instinct moves. It moves".His assessment of what has happened.. and why.I'll say it again: #BorisJohnson is a very dangerous guy.NO apology.NO assessment that maybe HE had something to do with what has happened to him.His conclusion: " #ThemsTheBreaks "When the herd instinct moves. It moves".His assessment of what has happened.. and why.I'll say it again: #BorisJohnson is a very dangerous guy.NO apology. NO assessment that maybe HE had something to do with what has happened to him.His conclusion: " #ThemsTheBreaks " twitter.com/nicholaswatt/s…

Other social media users also noted their reactions to the UK President's use of the term "them's the breaks." Many of these users were saying that the phrase was now the "official statement of resignation."

Kevin Robinson @Robbo_2016 Is the country getting a #themsthebreaks when @BorisJohnson remains PM appointing his own loyal staff, continuing without scrutiny.If he’s not leader of the conservatives why is he PM? The new PM will be appointed by members of the Tory party, 200,000 of them. Is that democracy? Is the country getting a #themsthebreaks when @BorisJohnson remains PM appointing his own loyal staff, continuing without scrutiny.If he’s not leader of the conservatives why is he PM? The new PM will be appointed by members of the Tory party, 200,000 of them. Is that democracy?

Bolu Babalola 🍯🌶 @BeeBabs "THEMS THE BREAKS" ??? LOOOOL this man is so unserious "THEMS THE BREAKS" ??? LOOOOL this man is so unserious

Megan Gibson @MeganJGibson "Thems the breaks" — Boris Johnson, resigning as prime minister "Thems the breaks" — Boris Johnson, resigning as prime minister

teri henderson @halleteri Boris Johnson ended his resignation speech by saying “but thems the breaks” and I HOLLERED Boris Johnson ended his resignation speech by saying “but thems the breaks” and I HOLLERED

👷🏽‍♀️ @maIewifejaebeom BBC News (UK) @BBCNews



Boris Johnson announces his resignation as Tory leader, describing being UK prime minister as the "best job in the world"



He says he will continue to serve in office until a new leader is elected



bbc.in/3IlaAMM "Them's the breaks"Boris Johnson announces his resignation as Tory leader, describing being UK prime minister as the "best job in the world"He says he will continue to serve in office until a new leader is elected "Them's the breaks"Boris Johnson announces his resignation as Tory leader, describing being UK prime minister as the "best job in the world"He says he will continue to serve in office until a new leader is electedbbc.in/3IlaAMM https://t.co/5wgyTpa7aN no way an elected official just said “thems the breaks” in their official resignation speech ?/&/!9/:!9/! twitter.com/BBCNews/status… no way an elected official just said “thems the breaks” in their official resignation speech ?/&/!9/:!9/! twitter.com/BBCNews/status…

Left Flank Veterans @LeftFlankVets “But thems the breaks” is now the official statement of resignation

“But thems the breaks” is now the official statement of resignationhttps://t.co/EXlUHKmm7m

What else did Boris Johnson say in his speech?

During his speech delivered at 10, Downing Street, Boris Johnson thanked his party with his wife Carrie Johnson and their child by his side. He also had allies like Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries around him.

He said:

“Thank you for that incredible mandate the biggest Conservative majority since 1987, the biggest share of the vote since 1979. The reason I have fought so hard these past few days… was not just because I wanted to do so but because I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you to continue to do what we promised in 2019.”

Serhiy Prytula @serhiyprytula Thank you for the support the UK provided us under your leadership! You now have a lot of friends here in Ukraine. You are always welcome - with MLRS and NLAW or without! A friend in need is a friend indeed. Dear @BorisJohnson you proved to be the one for us, the UkrainiansThank you for the support the UK provided us under your leadership! You now have a lot of friends here in Ukraine. You are always welcome - with MLRS and NLAW or without! A friend in need is a friend indeed. Dear @BorisJohnson you proved to be the one for us, the Ukrainians 🇺🇦🇬🇧 Thank you for the support the UK provided us under your leadership! You now have a lot of friends here in Ukraine. You are always welcome - with MLRS and NLAW or without! https://t.co/rZbU9ED1zU

Johnson also stated that he was "immensely proud" of the tasks achieved by the Government. These included Brexit, the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, and the country's response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Boris Johnson, who was made the UK's Prime Minister in 2019, will end his three-year term with his current resignation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far