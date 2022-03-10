Shazam 2 release date moves up by 6 months while The Flash, Black Adam, and Aquaman 2 face delays

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will hit theaters six months early. Several other Warner Bros. films, including Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman 2, have also had their release dates rescheduled.

The impending sequel reunites director David F. Sandberg with screenwriter Henry Gayden and new co-writer Chris Morgan.

In addition to Levi and Asher, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman and Djimon Hounsou will return as the original wizard. Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu are among the new cast members.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will premiere in December 2022

Following many COVID-19-related delays, Shazam! Fury of the Gods was supposed to be released in theaters on June 23, 2023. The sequel is being pushed up by 6 months following a reshuffle in the Warner Bros. lineup.

The film's new release date is December 16, 2022, replacing Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which, like many other DC films, has been pushed back.

Since filming ended on August 31, 2021, the movie has been in the works. The movie has been in post-production for a long time, and David F. Sandberg recently confirmed that the VFX work was progressing.

Despite the fact that Shazam 2 was one of the closest DCEU projects to completion, it was given the latest release date on the already stated slate to make places for bigger franchise tentpoles like Aquaman and The Flash.

Black Adam and Aquaman 2 set to be released in 2023

Due to COVID-induced production delays with visual effects, both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Flash have been postponed from 2022 to 2023.

The sequel, featuring Jason Momoa, has been pushed back from December 16, 2022, to March 17, 2023. Meanwhile, Ezra Miller's first solo appearance as the Flash is set to take place on June 23, 2023, rather than November 4, 2022.

The release date for Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has been pushed back three months to October 21, 2022, while the release date for DC League of Super-Pets has been pushed back three months to July 29, 2022.

Shazam 2 will now open opposite James Cameron's Avatar 2 if the current 20th Century Studios release schedule holds true, as the company's president just guaranteed.The DC movie may suffer greatly from this.

