While it has been hard to like most of Disney's live-action remakes, that could change with the beloved Lilo & Stitch, the popular but explored character-based drama from Disney that premiered in 2003. Of course, it is all the more exciting because Lilo & Stitch is a relatively unexplored ground for the studio, giving it space to really manipulate things their way.

While the film is nowhere near its completion yet, the casting of the beloved film and the iconic characters have been a hot topic of debate for quite some time. Fans will be relieved to learn that Chris Sanders is in final talks to return as Stitch in the film. Sanders played the voice role of the blue and cute alien and will portray the same in the live-action remake, perhaps with the help of CGI.

Since the announcement of Chris Sanders' ongoing talks with Dinsey went public, fans have been discussing the prospect and finally hoping to get a very good live-action remake this time.

Fans react to Chris Sanders' probable return in Lilo & Stitch

Sanders has not yet confirmed whether he is returning for the fabled role. Lilo & Stitch is also at the very beginning of its production, so it probably won't arrive until the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025. Comments to Chris Sanders' announcement have shown that casting is still one of the film's most intriguing aspects.

It seems that the Disney live-action remake is finally getting a unified positive response after quite a long time. This has not been the trend for the past few years, which saw some disastrous remakes like Aladdin.

Lilo and Stitch come from Dean Fleischer Camp, the director behind the fantastic Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. The screenplay for the Disney classic is helmed by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes. As per reports, designer Todd Cherniawsky, best known for Obi-Wan Kenobi, and costume designer Mary Claire Hannan have also joined the talented crew.

Maia Kealoha, who plays the title character, Lilo, will star in the movie. Sydney Elizebeth has also been confirmed to play Lilo's sister. Kaipo Duidot, Courtney B. Vance, Billy Magnussen, Zach Galifianakis, and Amy Hill reportedly round up the cast for Lilo & Stitch.

