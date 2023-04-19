Lilo & Stitch remake cast: 5 actors who could have played the main roles

Lilo & Stitch is the latest among the list of Disney films to be remade in live-action. Aladdin, The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, and Pinocchio are among the most popular live-action remakes of older animated Disney movies. Lilo & Stitch is also a cult classic, raising the anticipation around the live-action movie to an all-time high.

After Disney's announcement, fans of the original were quick to express their opinions on the casting on social media. Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong have been cast to play the lead roles of Lilo and her older sister Nani while Zach Galifianakis is also part of the cast playing a role that hasn't been revealed so far.

Considering the buzz around the live-action version of Lilo & Stitch, here is a list of actors who could have nailed various roles in the story. However, the actors on this list are based solely on personal preferences and have not been inspired by any official announcements.

Actors who could perfectly fit in as the lead characters in Lilo & Stitch

1) Anthony Ruivivar as David

Ruivivar in Ashes and Dust (Image via IMDB)

Best known for his role as Carlos Nieto in Third Watch, Anthony Ruivivar is one of the most talented yet lesser-known actors of the generation. He is partly a Hawaiian native, which makes him suitable to play Nani's boyfriend, David. This character is a friendly figure and radiates a sense of comfort around Lilo and the other characters from Lilo & Stitch.

Even on Third Watch, Ruivivar played the role of a Hawaiian native who had to cope with a difficult childhood. He executed the role with brilliant nuance owing to his understanding of the native culture. Considering the active discourse around casting that accounts for one's race and identity, Ruivivar would be perfect for David's role in Lilo and Stitch.

2) Auli'i Cravalho as Nani

Cravalho (Image via IMDB)

Auli'i Cravalho is one of the most popular young women in Hollywood right now. A Hawaiian native, Cravalho donned the role of Moana in the blockbuster Disney film, and ever since, her musical skills have gained traction.

Although Auli'i Cravalho has only played more cheerful and optimistic roles in the past, which were very much unlike Nani, who is Lilo's sister and legal guardian in Lilo & Stitch, it would be interesting to see what she has to offer in terms of versatility. Her image as a Hawaiian local is etched among the audience owing to her association with Moana, which would also make her a convincing Nani.

3) Mainei Kinimaka as Nani

Mainei Kinimaka (Image via IMDB)

A descendant of Hawaiian royalty, Mainei Kinimaka is the daughter of a famous surfer, making her familiar with the east coast of Hawaii. Kinimaka is also known to be very close to her extended family back home, boosting her cultural awareness.

Kinimaka would make the perfect Nani as her look radiates a level of maturity and calm that Nani is likely to exhibit in the movie. Moreover, it would add great value to the film if Kinimaka added her personal experience of growing up in Hawaii to the narrative of Lilo & Stitch.

4) Seth Macfarlane as Jumba Jookiba

Seth Macfarlane (Image via IMDB)

Seth Macfarlane is perhaps this generation's finest voice actor, as proven in his performance as Brian on the popular animated show, The Family Guy. His career ranges across comedy, acting, and filmmaking, making him a great choice. His excellent comic timing would work for Jumba in the new Lilo & Stitch.

Jumba has a heavy voice and a lot of the actions depend on having a vivid understanding of body movement and how that affects the voice. An experienced voice artist such as Macfarlane is likely to bring something novel and convincing to the table to impress fans of the original as well as the current generation of children.

5) Eddie Murphy as Pleakley

Eddie Murphy (Image via IMDB)

In terms of voicing characters, there are only a few things that Eddie Murphy cannot do. Since he voiced Donkey in Shrek, he has established himself as one of the finest comic actors. Many argue that it was his voice alone that made the character so iconic and unforgettable. Pleakley, in a way, is almost equally iconic, if not as popular.

Excellent writing and dialogue make Pleakley a funny and extremely loveable character. Murphy playing Pleakley would only double the excitement and create a character that is remembered for a long time to come.

Several Disney movies have been announced for release in 2024. Lilo & Stitch is highly anticipated as fans now await details of the cast. The film is also likely to stream on Disney+ after a potential theatrical release.

Poll : 0 votes