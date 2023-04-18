5 popular Disney movies to watch amid Lilo & Stitch colorism controversy

Disney movie fans have been calling out Disney+ for "colorism" after actor Sydney Agudong was signed on to portray Lilo's older sister Nani in the upcoming Lilo & Stitch live-action movie. Nani Pelekai's character is dark-skinned, and fans have raised concerns that Agudong, despite having Hawaiian ancestry, doesn't match the character's skin tone.

The news sparked a lot of debate on social media. Disney fans have argued that Nani's skin color plays a key role in the story, so casting an actor with a lighter skin tone would not be a fair representation.

Aside from bashing Disney+, some people have also lashed out at the young actor, but many were quick to notice and expressed that the problem lies not with the actor but with the casting.

Fans on Twitter have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with the casting for the upcoming Lilo and Stitch movie (Image via Sportskeeda)

When the live-action movie was first announced, fans of Lilo and Stitch were delighted. But now, the excitement has faded considerably due to the controversy. Disney is yet to comment on the alleged "colorism." Only time will tell whether they will succumb to public demand and rethink the cast or stick to their guns and follow through on the vision they have for the live-action movie.

If the latest controversy has got you feeling down, these 5 popular Disney movies will help lift your spirits back up

1) Beauty and the Beast (1991)

The story revolves around the Beast, a prince cursed and transformed into a monster, and Belle, who agrees to be a prisoner in his castle in place of her ailing father. To break the curse, the Beast and Belle must fall in love with each other before time runs out.

The growing relationship between Belle and the Beast will surely melt your heart. Another big reason this Disney movie is so good is the string of funny and interesting sidekick characters who ensure that you are thoroughly entertained from start to finish.

2) The Lion King (1994)

This Disney movie is set in Africa. Simba, a lion cub, is to succeed his father, Mufasa, as King of the Pride Lands. But his paternal uncle Scar kills Mufasa and tricks Simba into believing he is responsible for his father's death. The young cub goes into exile, but after growing up, he returns to challenge Scar and take his place as the rightful king.

There are many reasons to love The Lion King - an engaging, emotional, riveting story with great voicework and an epic musical score. This Disney movie will leave you with tears in your eyes and a smile on your face.

3) Toy Story (1995)

In this Disney movie, the real protagonists of the story are the toys in the room of a young boy named Adam. The toys come alive whenever he is not in the room. Adam is very attached to his cowboy doll named Woody, but his attention starts to waver when his parents buy him an astronaut action figure, Buzz Lightyear.

Disney movie fans have a special place in their hearts for Toy Story. Lovable characters, adventures, and humor come together to make an incredibly fun movie that is worth watching more than once.

4) Ratatouille (2007)

This movie tells the story of Remy, a rat who aspires to be a chef. He soon realizes that people would never want to eat his food, but when he meets Alfredo Linguini, working as a garbage boy in his mentor's restaurant, his fate starts to change.

Well-developed characters, memorable dialogs, and drool-worthy food make this a must-watch Disney movie. Be sure to keep snacks handy because watching this movie without munching on something is hard.

5) Up (2009)

In this movie, an elderly widower named Carl Fredricksen travels to South America with Russell, a wilderness explorer, to fulfill his promise to his late wife. It teaches viewers that you are never too old to go on adventures.

This movie has everything Disney movie fans can ask for - relatable characters, a heartfelt story, adventure, and witty humor. There are also many life lessons that you can learn from this animated movie. For a memorable movie-watching experience, Up is the way to go.

As they say, there is no better pick-me-up than a Disney movie, which is especially true when it comes to these five popular Disney movies.

