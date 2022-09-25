Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap revealed: Lion King, Toy Story, and more

Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed its roadmap for upcoming content in 2022 and beyond. There have been countless rumors and speculations about what could come to Disney's version of Animal Crossing. However, nothing notable has been reported about the New Year's arrivals.

The developers at Gameloft are only giving a look at what is to come for the remainder of the Early Access stage in 2022. Characters from the Lion King and Toy Story are the biggest talking points going forward.

Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap shows multiple free updates

Disney Dreamlight Valley @DisneyDLV



Our first two updates will introduce some truly beloved (and maybe even feared) characters, realms and stories - and that's just the start!



We'll have more to share soon, so stay tuned How's your Valley coming along? Already daydreaming about what's next?Our first two updates will introduce some truly beloved (and maybe even feared) characters, realms and stories - and that's just the start!We'll have more to share soon, so stay tuned How's your Valley coming along? Already daydreaming about what's next? 💭Our first two updates will introduce some truly beloved (and maybe even feared) characters, realms and stories - and that's just the start!We'll have more to share soon, so stay tuned ✨ https://t.co/CLltZXL9jX

Disney Dreamlight Valley is currently in a paid Early Access phase. Those with Xbox Game Pass can dive right in with a version akin to the Standard Founder's Pack. Everyone else will need to buy one of the various Founder's Packs to play.

The game is said to be moving to a free-to-play status in early 2023, but not much else has been revealed. Until then, only Early Access players have anything to look forward to in terms of content and updates.

The roadmap has been laid out, with proceedings beginning at the Early Access launch. Coming in Fall 2022 will be the first update with the Lion King, featuring Scar and a continuation of the main story.

Later in the fall, there will be a brand new Toy Story update with the realm and characters from the franchise. This was then followed by a vague announcement of additional free updates coming in 2023.

The Lion King

Julian/Iron Seagull @Iron_Cgull

#DreamlightValley OOOH! Look what I just got from @DisneyDLV . A sneak peek at an environment inspired by my favourite movie: The Lion King! That painted Simba shirt, yes! Can't wait to play this life sim/adventure game. Thank you, it means a lot to have this made for me! OOOH! Look what I just got from @DisneyDLV. A sneak peek at an environment inspired by my favourite movie: The Lion King! That painted Simba shirt, yes! Can't wait to play this life sim/adventure game. Thank you, it means a lot to have this made for me! 😭#DreamlightValley https://t.co/5G72O8hnhD

The Lion King has long been confirmed for Disney Dreamlight Valley. The franchise wasn't anywhere to be found in the opening days of the game, however. Well, it is now official that Fall 2022 will see Scar come to the title.

Fall has just started so this could truly be added any day now. The road map also says "more surprises," so be hopeful for other Lion King characters, cosmetics, furniture, and story content.

Toy Story

Disney Dreamlight Valley @DisneyDLV Have you seen the buzz coming out of the D23 Live Stream? We're excited to announce some BIG news about some small friends coming the Valley. Experience a sneak peek of the Toy Story Realm - coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley in late Fall 2022! Have you seen the buzz coming out of the D23 Live Stream? We're excited to announce some BIG news about some small friends coming the Valley. Experience a sneak peek of the Toy Story Realm - coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley in late Fall 2022!✨ https://t.co/d93umsd3lR

Toy Story was revealed for Disney Dreamlight Valley during the D23 Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. This will bring a new realm along with Woody and Buzz to the game.

The realm looks to be Bonnie's room, the young girl that was gifted the toys from Andy as he went off to college. There were also glimpses of Toy Story-themed outfits and furniture in the reveal. Expect "more surprises" with this update as well.

What could come in 2023?

BearTheFire @Lady_AntiSocial #DisneyDreamlightValley

I'm gonna just make my guess what realms will be next after Toy story and Loin king.

I think it's gonna be Lilo and Stitch, Wreck it Ralph, and beauty and the beast.



What realms do you think is next? I'm gonna just make my guess what realms will be next after Toy story and Loin king.I think it's gonna be Lilo and Stitch, Wreck it Ralph, and beauty and the beast.What realms do you think is next? #DisneyDreamlightValley I'm gonna just make my guess what realms will be next after Toy story and Loin king.I think it's gonna be Lilo and Stitch, Wreck it Ralph, and beauty and the beast.What realms do you think is next?

Nothing is official until it is revealed directly by the developers of Disney Dreamlight Valley, but dataminers have found so many characters that may eventually come to the game.

With the likes of Buzz, Woody, Scar, and others from their respective franchises on the list, there may be some truth to them. This means the free updates coming in 2023 could introduce new franchises with characters, realms, and items.

These include the likes of Aladdin, Alice in Wonderland, Beauty and the Beast, Tangled, Monsters Inc., The Incredibles, Hercules, and Lilo & Stitch. Notably, cosmetics for The Incredibles are already in the game and Stitch can be seen on the loading screen.

Expect more details about any 2023 Disney Dreamlight Valley updates once the Lion King and Toy Story content has been added to the game. They'll surely want players to anticipate the new year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far