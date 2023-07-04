Inside Out 2: What to expect, cast, and everything we know so far

After garnering enormous public and critical acclaim, it's no surprise that fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Inside Out 2, which is set to hit theaters on June 14, 2024. As the original film dealt with the emotions of an 11-year-old girl, the sequel will follow a teenage Riley, navigating through a new set of personified emotions that are characteristic of adolescence.

Pixar, the animation powerhouse behind beloved films like Toy Story, The Incredibles, and Soul, has a reputation for delivering heartwarming and thought-provoking stories. One such gem was Pete Doctor's 2015 film Inside Out, which touched millions with its tender portrayal of a young girl named Riley and her personified emotions.

Inside Out 2 will come out next summer

Story and plot expectations

With the potential introduction of 27 emotions, the sequel promises to delve even deeper into the complexities of human emotions, mental health, and emotional intelligence, offering viewers a poignant and meaningful experience. Pixar's CCO, Pete Doctor, has hinted at the inclusion of new emotions. Moreover, the story seems to center around Riley's struggle to cope with the challenges of teenage life.

As Riley encounters new emotions and experiences, the film is expected to give valuable insights into emotional balance and the profound impact emotions can have on our lives. The plot of Inside Out 2 will pick up where the first film left off, with Joy discovering a button labeled "puberty" and hesitating to press it.

Returning to voice the iconic characters are talented actors Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, and Lewis Black as Anger. Diane Lane will also reprise her role as Riley's mom.

Unfortunately, Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader will not be returning for the sequel due to reported contractual issues. Nevertheless, fans can expect new faces to join the cast, as Disney is likely to introduce exciting new characters to the story.

The director's chair for the movie is occupied by Kelsey Mann, known for his contributions to other Disney projects such as Onward and The Good Dinosaur. The screenplay is skillfully crafted by Meg LeFauve, who also wrote the original film. Mark Nielsen takes the producer credit, while the music is masterfully produced by Matt Walker.

Inside Out 2 trailer and other details

Though a trailer for the movie is yet to be released, fans can be assured that Disney's track record with trailers is strong. As excitement builds up for the sequel, viewers can reflect on the heartwarming moments of the original film and anticipate how the story will evolve in the hands of the talented Pixar team.

With its highly anticipated release just around the corner, fans eagerly await the opportunity to embark on another heartfelt and visually stunning journey through the human mind.

As we wait for Inside Out 2 to hit the big screens, there is plenty of other Disney and Pixar content to enjoy. Elemental has already been released, while Elio is set to premiere in March 2024.

Poll : 0 votes