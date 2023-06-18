Which Pixar films are getting sequels? Company head Pete Docter gives update

Pete Docter is currently the creative chief officer of Pixar Animation Studios, This studio is famous all over the globe for its commercially and critically successful animated movies. It is currently owned by Walt Disney Studios, which falls under Disney Entertainment, which again falls under The Walt Disney Company.

Some of its biggest franchises are Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Cars, Up, and Inside Out. Some of these franchises have released several sequels, which include short films, full-length films, and even TV seasons. These have been extremely successful, and fans have mostly been impressed with its modern animation and compelling plots.

Pete Docter, recently spoke to Variety to discuss the future plans of the company and how they are tackling criticism.

Pixar’s creative chief officer Pete Docter reveals that he loved watching Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Pete Docter first confirmed that Inside Out 2 is coming out next year. Another film called Elio will be released in the summer of 2024. He even said that Inside Out was shown in an audience test screening and the responses it received were favorable.

Pete Docter said:

"We have 'Inside Out' coming out next summer, and then 'Elio.' That’s about a kid who feels like he doesn’t quite fit in. Somehow, he is selected to be the Earth’s representative at an intergalactic community of planets. The fate of the Earth is in this kid’s hands. We had an audience test screening last week. It’s compelling, fun and very funny."

He continued:

"As for 'Inside Out,' a bunch more emotions get to come in. It’s not just the five we saw in the first film. The team on that one put together a really great story that I think also has real depth and meaning to it. So fingers crossed that people like it."

When asked if films like Toy Story, Cars, Nemo, and Incredibles were getting sequels, he said that there was a possibility.

"It’s all fair game. Our philosophy from the beginning has been the same. The people have changed, but the approach is the same. We tap people that we believe in and feel like they have talent and something to say."

Pete Docter further stated:

"Our movies, on the surface, are about fish, cars and monsters, but just below that, they’re really about all of us, and the challenge of dealing with loss, becoming a parent, finding our place in the world."

He was even asked what he thought about the new animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He said he enjoyed watching it.

"I saw 'Spider-Verse'hthis last week when it came out. It was amazing. I love the visuals. My friend Kemp Powers was one of the directors of 'Soul.' I can feel his touch at certain points, especially in the scenes with Myles and his parents. It’s almost like a different language in terms of the cinema, the storytelling."

What is Pixar's new film Elemental about?

The official synopsis of Elemental reads:

"In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: How much they actually have in common. Directed by Peter Sohn and produced by Denise Ream."

Elemental is directed by Peter Sohn and written by John Hoberg Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh.

Poll : 0 votes