Pixar's Elio: Release date, trailer, plot, and everything we know so far

Pixar has unveiled the initial preview for their upcoming original film, Elio, which centers around a young boy representing the entirety of Earth. It is slated to release on March 1, setting the stage for a heartwarming and adventurous tale that aims to captivate viewers.

Adrian Molina, known for his work on Coco and Lightyear, will make his directorial debut with this upcoming release, forging an entirely new world following Pixar's focus on sequels over the past decade. Elio is Pixar's twenty-eighth feature-length film. The film is said to be a "space adventure comedy" with a heartwarming message.

What is Elio about? Trailer, plot synopsis, and more about the space adventure explored

The trailer begins with a young boy being transported away from his family by aliens. He is taken to a strange and unfamiliar world, where he is forced to represent Earth as its intergalactic ambassador. The trailer shows Elio struggling to adapt to his new surroundings, but it also shows him slowly learning to embrace his differences and find his place in the universe.

Viewers can expect the young boy from Earth to constantly grapple with a sense of belonging, and perhaps finally discover his purpose and significance in life, when the movie releases next year.

The official synopsis via IMDB reads:

"The protagonist's life takes a dramatic turn when he is chosen by extraterrestrial beings to serve as Earth's ambassador, burdening a young boy with the responsibility of being the voice for an entire planet. He becomes an ambassador for the Cumonoverse, an immense intergalactic station housing diverse forms of alien life."

The trailer release coincides with the impending premiere of Pixar's latest venture, Elemental, which debuts in just two weeks. While specific plot details remain undisclosed, Pixar continues to explore themes of familial relationships and childhood independence in Elio, crafting a narrative that resonates with audiences of all ages. This marks a departure from the animation studio's recent focus on sequels, as they venture into uncharted territory with this new feature.

The voice cast of Elio is led by newcomer Yonas Kibreab

America Ferrera and Yonas Kibreab will deliver exceptional performances as part of the voice cast, with Kibreab lending his voice to the main character of Elio, and Ferrera voicing his mother.

Ferrera is known for her roles in films such as Real Women Have Curves and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Kibreab, known for his role as Finn Fox in Netflix's Sweet Tooth and his appearances in Disney's Obi-Wan Kenobi and Amazon's Into The Dark, takes on his first leading role in Elio.

When it comes to studios with a stellar reputation in their field, Pixar stands at the forefront. As a subsidiary of Disney, Pixar has delivered unforgettable animated masterpieces throughout its history, having produced some of the most unforgettable and awe-inspiring animated features to date.

The movie is poised to continue this tradition, presenting a fresh tale that delves into profound themes. The voice cast, a crucial component of Pixar's success, further contributes to the film's potential. The release of the trailer also coincides with Disney's announcement of delays due to the ongoing writers' strike, affecting various projects from Marvel, Star Wars, and the Avatar sequels.

Nonetheless, Pixar presses on, offering a glimpse into the Communiverse, and promising an extraordinary animated science fiction feature.

Set to hit theaters on March 1, 2024, Elio invites audiences to embark on a thrilling adventure alongside the endearing protagonist, navigating eccentric alien encounters and formidable trials while discovering his true purpose.

