"Uninspiring": Twitter slams animation style in Pixar's new Elio trailer

The trailer for Elio has been released and fans are not very pleased with what they have just seen. The film is the 28th collaboration between Disney and Pixar and is scheduled to release on March 1, 2024, in the United States.

The aforementioned companies are mostly known for their groundbreaking animation style but it looks like they have not been successful this time around.

The story of the film follows an eleven-year-old boy named Elio Solis. After a comedy of errors, aliens accidentally assume that he is the leader of Earth and abduct him. The rest of the movie sees him traveling in space and interacting with extraterrestrial species.

While the concept of the movie is fresh, fans were distraught to see its animation.

OgTexasFan (Alpha Male) @OGTexasIsBack @DiscussingFilm Wow another Pixar movie using the same uninspiring animation style they've used for 4 different movies at this point... @DiscussingFilm Wow another Pixar movie using the same uninspiring animation style they've used for 4 different movies at this point...

Internet unimpressed with animation style of Pixar's Elio trailer

The new trailer of Elio began with a woman who works in a space station. She suddenly began receiving messages from extraterrestrial sources whose final message ordered earthlings to send their leader to a meeting in outer space. The woman then received a call from his 11-year-old son Elio but unfortunately, they couldn't communicate properly.

The aliens thought that the child was the leader of Earth and managed to abduct him. The young boy denied being the leader of the planet at first but when he realized that could backfire, he decided to play along.

He proceeds to make several wacky friends and has an unforgettable experience traveling and witnessing the marvels of extraterrestrial life.

Sadly, fans were not very pleased with the trailer as they believed that the animation style was outdated and repetitive. This is how they reacted to the trailer shared by Discussing Film.

Fans on Twitter were ruthless in their ways when it came to criticizing the trailer for the movie. While they caught hold of several factors, their biggest complaint was the monotonous animation style. Disney and Pixar have high standards when it comes to animation but netizens have noticed that they have been repeating the same style in several films.

They said that the company should move on from this particular animation style and focus on something new. There is also heavy competition from other companies because the animation style in some recent films like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is impeccable. They even said that the trailer for Elio felt boring and didn't excite them at all.

Elio synopsis

The official synopsis of the animated film reads:

"For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar’s all-new movie “Elio,” the universe calls back! The original feature film introduces Elio, an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide."

It continues:

"Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, and completely unprepared for that kind of pressure, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, survive a series of formidable trials and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be."

The film stars Yonas Kibreab, America Ferrera, Jameela Jamil, and Brad Garrett.

