Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Spot origin story explained

Spider-Man has had numerous enemies in all the realities and in all his versions across the multiverse. While the Green Goblin, Sandman, and Doctor Octopus are well-known scary villains, some, like Spot, have been sidekicks of other antagonists. However, The Spot has taken center stage as one of the prominent villains for Miles Morales’ Spider-Man.

In Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Kingpin was the chief adversary of the web-slinging hero. However, Across the Spider-Verse has brought in the ridiculous-looking character, who does not have a face but sports black spots all over his body.

While the unusual choice for the villain must be justified, the character has an interesting origin story worth looking into. The comic book origin story explains in detail how the greed and curiosity of a brilliant scientist, Jonathan Ohnn, take him into the dark world and change his physical appearance.

How did Spider-Man's antagonist, the Spot, originate?

The Spot's origin story in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is largely the same as his comic book origin story. According to the story, he was originally a brilliant scientist named Jonathan Ohnn. Employed by the big bad Kingpin, Ohnn was tasked with replicating the powers of Cloak, a Marvel hero who can create portals out of his own being.

While working on this project, Ohnn accidentally created a portal to another dimension. When he stepped through the portal, he was bombarded with dark matter, which gave him his Spot powers. The Spot's powers allow him to create and control black spots that can open portals to other dimensions.

Ohnn was not a human anymore but a faceless, sentient being. His skin had turned paper-white with black spots of various sizes all over. Even the web-slinger superhero ended up laughing loudly when he first met the spotted villain. While initially defeating the arachnid superhero, The Spot was eventually beaten by Spider-Man in every universe.

What are the Spot’s powers?

The silly-looking black marks on the Spot’s body hold a lot of power, which he uses to his advantage. They are doors to other dimensions and can transport him far away. Moreover, he can use these spots to teleport, travel through solid objects, and create force fields.

While he is very agile and acrobatic, he can use his spots to create a variety of other effects, such as creating a giant hand to punch his enemies or a trampoline to bounce himself into the air. However, he cannot develop more spots, though he can move them to his liking. All these make the Spot invincible, and he returns alive after being dismembered, decapitated, or snapped at the neck.

Summing up

In the upcoming animation, the Spot is a major antagonist. He is hired by Kingpin to steal a powerful device called the Super-Collider. The Super-Collider can open portals to other dimensions, and Kingpin plans to use it to conquer the multiverse. Miles Morales and his team of Spider-People must stop the Spot and prevent Kingpin from getting his hands on the Super-Collider.

The Spot is a very unique and powerful villain. His powers are incredibly versatile, and he is very difficult to defeat. He is a formidable opponent for Miles Morales and his team, and he will be a major threat in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

