5 Best Medium Armor sets in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features many armor sets categorized as Light, Medium, and Heavy based on their weight. Medium Armor sets are ideal for a balanced Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty build that provides effective defense without sacrificing movement speed.

Boldness, Curse Star of Hejian, Lead Tiger Servant, Valorous Vanguard, and Staunchness are great Medium Armor sets to try on in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Each set provides bonuses if players equip multiple pieces belonging to the set.

Boldness, Curse Star of Hejian, and three other great Medium Armor sets in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty comprises many challenging enemies for players to combat. The variety of characters compensates for the difficulty levels of combat builds possible in the game. Medium Armor sets aid players in acquiring sufficient damage resistance while remaining nimble in their movement.

The following are some of the best Medium Armor sets in the game:

1) Boldness

The Boldness set is ideal for Water resistant builds (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Helmet of Boldness, Greaves of Boldness, Armor of Boldness, and Gauntlets of Boldness comprise the Boldness Medium Armor set. Players can also leverage the Unparalleled Spear, considered part of this set. One can craft Water resistant character builds in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty with Boldness Armor.

The following is a detailed breakdown of the bonus stats received upon equipping all the armor pieces:

Upon having two pieces of Boldness set equipped, players can reduce their Spirit consumption amount by 1.4% upon deflecting enemy attacks.

Three pieces of this armor set enable one to enhance the rate of gaining a Morale Rank by 4%.

Players donning four pieces can gain additional power when they use deflection against foes.

Five pieces of Boldness Medium Armor set increases Spear damage by 6.7%.

2) Curse Star of Hejian

This armor set is Metal resistant (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Players aiming to create a Metal resistant build must use Curse Start of Hejian Medium Armor. It includes the Curse Star of Hejian Greaves, Curse Star of Hejian Gauntlets, Curse Star of Hejian Armor, and Curse Star of Hejian Headband. The Drought Demon Blade (Curved Sabres) is also a part of this set and is a very potent weapon to be used in Fire-based character builds in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

The following are the stat bonuses players receive when equipping this armor set:

Two armor pieces of this set boost the rate of gaining Spirit by 1.9% when using normal attacks.

Players can reduce the amount of Spirit consumed in deflecting by 1.8% using three armor pieces.

Four components from this armor enable one to get Spirit Fervor when resorting to deflection.

Players can enhance their Curved Sabres damage by 6.7% upon equipping five pieces of this armor.

3) Lead Tiger Servant

This armor set comes with an Iron Pole Piked Spear (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Lead Tiger Servant is yet another Metal resistant armor that comprises an Iron Pole Piked Spear. Its components include Lead Tiger Servant Greaves, Lead Tiger Servant Gauntlets, Lead Tiger Servant Armor, and Lead Tiger Servant Cap. This Medium Armor set can be used to craft a long-range combat build in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, owing to the Spear included in this set.

The following are the stat bonuses associated with this set:

Two pieces of this set increase the Spirit Sustainability stat by ten points.

Players can negate any debuffs on their character upon defeating enemies with Fatal Strike by having three armor components of this set equipped.

Four pieces of this armor reduce Spirit consumption in Martial Arts by 2.4%.

One can boost the Spirit damage of Martial Arts by 7.2% with five pieces of this set.

4) Valorous Vanguard

This is a Wood resistant Medium Armor (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Valorous Vanguard is a potent Wood resistant Medium Armor in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty with a Dire Tiger (Straight Sabre) weapon. Valorous Vanguard Greaves, Valorous Vanguard Gauntlets, Valorous Vanguard Armor, and Valorous Vanguard Helmet are all part of this set.

One can leverage the following stat bonuses:

Two components of the Valorous Vanguard set help players reduce their Spirit consumption when using Martial Arts by 1.4%.

One can acquire the Haste status effect when landing a Martial Hit on any foe while equipped with three pieces of this set.

Four armor pieces allow players to gain Power when they land a Fatal Strike on any foe.

Five gear pieces of this set will benefit players from a 6.7% increase in Straight Sabre damage.

5) Staunchness

This is a Fire resistant armor set (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Staunchness is an excellent Fire resistant armor set paired with the Vermilion Bird Greataxe. This weapon is a Poleaxe, ideal for delivering heavy hits on enemies. Players can check out this Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Poleaxe guide to know more about all its movesets.

Apart from the aforementioned Poleaxe, this set consists of Greaves of Staunchness, Gloves of Staunchness, Armor of Staunchness, and Helmet of Staunchness.

The following are the stat bonuses one can acquire from this set:

Players can strengthen their status effect resistances by 3.8% upon equipping two pieces of the Staunchness set.

One can reduce the incoming Spirit damage during normal attacks by 2.4% with three components of this armor equipped.

Four armor pieces of this set deduct the in-game character’s Spirit consumption by 2.1%.

Five components of the Staunchness set increase Poleaxe damage by 6.7%.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has garnered fairly positive reviews and has kept the player base engaged in various hardest boss battles.

