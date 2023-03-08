Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Poleaxe guide - Martial Arts, movesets, best builds, and more

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty offers many unique weapons that are effective in both long-range and close-range combat scenarios. The Poleaxe is a weapon that is potent in most combat situations. It is fairly agile and delivers significant damage to multiple foes.

The Bronze Poleaxe, Guard Poleaxe, and Vermilion Bird Greataxe are the available Poleaxes in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Like every other weapon in the game, Poleaxes possess randomly assigned special attacks known as Martial Arts that consume a certain amount of Spirit when used in combat.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a fast-paced action RPG that tests players' agility and skills with their chosen weapon.

Players will face numerous enemies with unique attack patterns and varying strengths that can be defeated with a skillful build and weapon. The Poleaxe is ideal for players who want a balanced combat approach.

Note: The build section of this article reflects the writer’s opinions.

What are the Poleaxe's Martial Arts and movesets in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

The Poleaxe appears long and bulky with an axe on its top end. Using this weapon, one can deliver heavy damage to foes from a distance and excel in close-quarter combat. Players can use its long swipes to deal with multiple enemies or use the spirit attack to deliver hits on a single foe.

Poleaxes come bundled with randomly assigned special attacks, also called Martial Arts. Players can leverage them to execute stylish attacks, but using them consumes Spirit, so one must be judicious in their usage.

Listed below are some of the known (at the time of writing this guide) Martial Arts associated with the Poleaxe:

Heaven Reversal: This special attack slams the Poleaxe onto the ground behind the in-game character resulting in a shockwave. It ends with a front attack.

This special attack slams the Poleaxe onto the ground behind the in-game character resulting in a shockwave. It ends with a front attack. Impregnable Keep: Using this attack, the player can stand in a crouched stance and retaliate enemy attacks with a sweep of the Poleaxe.

Using this attack, the player can stand in a crouched stance and retaliate enemy attacks with a sweep of the Poleaxe. Mountain Strike: This strike will make the in-game character slam the Poleaxe on the ground and uses it like a springboard to deliver a kick.

This strike will make the in-game character slam the Poleaxe on the ground and uses it like a springboard to deliver a kick. Rock Crash: This Martial Art can be used when the player is on the ground or in the air. The attack begins with a vertical spin and ends with a strong swing on an enemy.

This Martial Art can be used when the player is on the ground or in the air. The attack begins with a vertical spin and ends with a strong swing on an enemy. Sea Split: The player can raise the Poleaxe and slam it on the ground with great force.

The player can raise the Poleaxe and slam it on the ground with great force. Undercurrent Sprint: The in-game character charges in a particular direction while performing sideswipes with the weapon.

The Vermilion Bird Greataxe has a unique Martial Art named Hidden Undercurrents tied to it. This special attack enables players to charge forward with the Poleaxe ahead of them.

Listed below are some of the Poleaxe's movesets and attack patterns:

Players can use a quick attack that involves two sweeps and a final slam of the Poleaxe.

A combination of a quick attack and a spirit attack plays out like the one mentioned above but ends with one extra slam.

To land a quick ground swing, one can use only the spirit attack.

Players can resort to a jump attack, which is a half swing in the air, and the jump attack combined with the spirit attack, which makes the in-game character land with a heavy slam.

The Poleaxe also possesses a dash attack wherein one can initiate a quick forward poke followed by a vertical swing.

Deflect counterattack ensues into two 360-degree Poleaxe spins.

Build recommendation for the Poleaxe

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty enables players to craft their own builds. The wide variety of intricate mechanics, like the Virtue system and the corresponding spells, can lead to a plethora of character builds. Therefore, the one discussed in this guide is purely a recommendation, and players are free to pursue their own build that suits their preferred playstyle.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty categorizes the spells into five types: Fire, Earth, Metal, Water, and Wood. Poleaxes are inclined towards the Earth element. Therefore, one can benefit from using Earth spells. Rock Spike and Enhanced Defense are some of the best spells to use in the early-game sections.

Many players may find the Poleaxe too slow for their taste in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, leaving them vulnerable to attacks from challenging foes and bosses.

They can resort to a spell called Illusionary Shell that helps the in-game character absorb damage by creating an invisible shield.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a fast-paced action game similar to Team Ninja’s Nioh series. In this game, however, players are transported to the Three Kingdoms era and must eradicate the demons that have infested the lands of 184 A.D. China.

Poll : 0 votes