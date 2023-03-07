Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Halberd guide - Martial Arts, movesets, best builds, and more

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty offers a wide variety of weapons to prevail in combat scenarios. Those who prefer to keep their enemies at a distance can resort to Halberd, an excellent combination of long-range efficiency and heavy damage.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has three Halberds: Bronze Halberd, Cavalry Halberd and Sky Piercing Halberd. Players can leverage the long-range swings and unique Martial Art Prancing Dragon associated with Sky Piercing Halberd. The other two Halberds can be bundled with randomly assigned Martial Arts.

Halberd Martial Arts, movesets, and recommended build in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest action RPG that features difficult boss battles and enemy encounters. The game compensates for the nail-biting difficulty with a slew of weapons that offer a variety of movesets and special attacks called Martial Arts. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features spells that can be used to even the odds if used effectively.

Halberd Martial Arts and movesets

Halberd is effective at long range and can be used to damage enemies significantly. This makes it an excellent weapon for beginners as they can keep a safe distance from vicious enemies. Those who wish to opt for a defensive strategy can also rely on Halberd.

The following are the Martial Arts associated with it:

Dragon Flash: This special attack culminates into a spinning hit that damages the enemy surrounding the players and ends with a strong forward blow.

This special attack culminates into a spinning hit that damages the enemy surrounding the players and ends with a strong forward blow. Dragon Slayer: Players resorting to this attack will jump high in the air and land with a powerful Halberd slam onto the ground.

Players resorting to this attack will jump high in the air and land with a powerful Halberd slam onto the ground. Dragontail Whip: One can unleash a spinning attack that hits all the surrounding enemies.

One can unleash a spinning attack that hits all the surrounding enemies. Horn Strike: This unique Martial Art enables players to stab the enemy’s feet and then deliver heavy damage by dislodging the Halberd upward.

This unique Martial Art enables players to stab the enemy’s feet and then deliver heavy damage by dislodging the Halberd upward. Iron Calf: The in-game character raises the Halberd high in the air and then slams it onto the ground.

The in-game character raises the Halberd high in the air and then slams it onto the ground. Marching Dragon: This attack advances the player forward while the Halberd is swung quickly twice and followed up with one big sweep. The last hit of Marching Dragon serves as a robust finishing blow to weaker enemies.

This attack advances the player forward while the Halberd is swung quickly twice and followed up with one big sweep. The last hit of Marching Dragon serves as a robust finishing blow to weaker enemies. Wyvern Claw: Contrary to a defensive strategy, one can pull an enemy closer using Wyvern Claw attack, wherein the tip of the Halberd latches onto an enemy and pulls it closer.

Sky Piercing Halberd has a unique Martial Art tied to it called the Prancing Dragon. This special move results in a horizontal slice followed by a high-intensity downward Halberd swing.

The following are a bunch of movesets that one can execute with Halberd:

Players can leverage the quick attack that involves three to four swings of Halberd. This has a long winding time than some weapons but is worth using against weaker enemies.

One can combine the above pattern with a spirit attack which plays out much like the quick attack but ends with a forward thrust that deals significant damage.

To save some time or to merely poke an enemy in a jiffy, players can use only the spirit attack which is a quick upward slash from the Halberd.

The jump attack results in one small horizontal swing. One can execute a jump spirit attack to slam the Halberd on an enemy.

Halberd can be used to perform a dash attack that begins with a forward poke, and then the in-game character swings the Halberd twice to end the attack with one final slash.

Halberd’s dodge attack is extremely handy as it allows players to step back and charge with a forward blow that has a good reach.

Halberd build recommendation

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty offers tremendous flexibility for players to experiment with their own builds. Therefore, the build discussed in this article is a recommendation and one of the many possible builds that can enhance Halberd. The game comprises a Virtue system along with spells that are categorized into Fire, Water, Wood, Earth, and Metal.

Halberds are oriented towards the Water Virtue in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and benefit from the Water spells. Players can use Obscuring Frost or Unseeable Form if they plan for a defensive approach to combat. It is a Water spell that turns the in-game character invisible for a while.

Those who find Halberd too slow for their playstyle can use the Alacrity Haste spell to increase their movement speed and use Frost Lance spell to hurl icicles at their target.

However, players with Sky Piercing Halberd will benefit from a Fire Virtue build. Fire spells like Amplify Damage, Blasting Flare, and Flame Weapon work well in tandem with Sky Piercing Halberd.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a robust action RPG, à la the Nioh series. As evidenced by fairly positive reviews, fans of Bloodborne, Dark Souls trilogy, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice are having a great time in this high-intensity game set in The Three Kingdoms Era.

