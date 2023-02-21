How to increase your movement speed in Atomic Heart

One frustrating feature (or lack thereof) in Atomic Heart is the complete absence of a dedicated sprint toggle. It has been confirmed that there is no way to sprint in the game, but thankfully players can enable a certain workaround in-game to address this glaring issue.

This article will discuss the details of the method and how you can efficiently unlock it.

Note: Spoilers for Atomic Heart’s upgrades and progression will follow. Viewer discretion is advisable.

Eager players can improve their movement speed at a NORA station in Atomic Heart

Curious players can follow these simple steps to upgrade their movement significantly:

Head to a NORA station.

Choose the upgrade tree for the Character.

Purchase the “Morning Exercise” set of upgrades at the top of the tree near the center.

This upgrade will cost 80 Neuropolymers, so ensure they are in sufficient stock.

This upgrade will boost your movement speed by around 30%, making it a definite advantage over the base movement control and speed.

Keep in mind that this upgrade affects your standard movement and, in extension, your abilities as well - players will now be able to see and react faster against foes in the game. Navigation and traversal also hugely benefit from this upgrade.

What is a NORA upgrade station?

NORA and the player engage in a tussle (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

NORA is a sentient robotic service station players will meet during their journey in the weird but wonderful campaign of Atomic Heart. Initially coming off as a dangerous opponent, players will quickly be able to subdue NORA and use her abilities to upgrade and craft various abilities and equipment that will surely be handy during their adventure.

NORA is also a rather quirky robot, with various oddly over-sexualized dialog lines added for extra characterization.

What is Atomic Heart?

Atomic Heart is a first-person role-playing title developed by Mundfish for the PC, Xbox one, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Players take control of Major Sergey Alekseyevich Nechaev, a veteran soldier with a characteristically cynical look at reality. The Major enters as the protagonist during the events of the game, supplanted by various surgeries that have given him both super strength and technological augments, effectively making him the ideal super soldier.

Players and the Major must delve into an alternate history where the Soviet Union has progressed through unprecedented scientific progress, creating an effective utopia where humanity is set free from the shackles of mundane, menial tasks which are now instead handled by robots - allowing for both arts and sciences to flourish until an unfortunate incident turns the robots into monstrous killing machines.

Major Nechaev can use various weapons and upgrades to fight through the ruins of Facility 3826, the nexus of this event, and lay waste to all who stand in his path while simultaneously discovering the sinister truths behind the entire operation and his missing set of memories.

For more Atomic Heart coverage, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda for further updates.

