Metal Phase Spells are perfect for overcoming Wood-type spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. However, they are weak to Fire-type spells.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is developed by Team Ninja as their next major title in the souls-like genre. The game is set during China's Three Kingdom Period.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Metal Phase Spells
The 14 Metal Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty deal toxic damage in the form of Poison Bubbles or Venom Snare to enemies. Each spell also requires players to be at a certain Moral Rank and attain a certain Metal Virtue level.
That said, let's look at all Metal Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.
Poison Bubbles
- Description: Poison Bubbles release poisonous bubbles that burst and create a poison bog when they hit enemies or terrain, dealing enemies damage over time.
- Metal Virtue level required: 1
- Morale Rank required: 0
- Spirit Consumption: 257
Repression Crush
- Description: Repression Crush releases a curse bolt to the front, slowly reducing Spirit Disruption recovery for enemies over a certain period.
- Metal Virtue level required: 2
- Morale Rank required: 10
- Spirit Consumption: 257
Poison Corrosion
- Description: Poison Corrosion emits a poison fog that causes damage to enemies touching it over time.
- Metal Virtue level required: 3
- Morale Rank required: 0
- Spirit Consumption: 300
Venomous Discharge
- Description: Venomous Discharge releases poisonous bubbles that burst and create a poison bog when they hit enemies or terrain, dealing enemies high damage over time.
- Metal Virtue level required: 5
- Morale Rank required: 3
- Spirit Consumption: 557
Calamity Bolts
- Description: Calamity Bolts releases a curse bolt to the front, drastically reducing Spirit Disruption recovery slowly for enemies over a certain period.
- Metal Virtue level required: 4
- Morale Rank required: 3
- Spirit Consumption: 407
Life Wither
- Description: Life Wither releases a curse bolt to the front, giving enemies more damage for a certain period.
- Metal Virtue level required: 7
- Morale Rank required: 15
- Spirit Consumption: 450
Toxin Weapon
- Description: Toxin Weapon enchants the melee weapon with toxin and deals poison damage to enemies.
- Metal Virtue level required: 12
- Morale Rank required: 7
- Spirit Consumption: 486
Thorny Ground
- Description: Thorny Ground spawns thorns in front of the player that reduces enemy movement speed.
- Metal Virtue level required: 20
- Morale Rank required: 12
- Spirit Consumption: 300
Elemental Plague
- Description: Elemental Plague increases all status effects accumulation dealt to enemies for a fixed period of time.
- Metal Virtue level required: 9
- Morale Rank required: 3
- Spirit Consumption: 221
Toxin Bubbles
- Description: Toxin Bubbles release poisonous bubbles that burst and create a poison bog when they hit enemies or terrain, dealing enemies with very high damage over time.
- Metal Virtue level required: 13
- Morale Rank required: 7
- Spirit Consumption: 521
Devouring Sweep
- Description: Devouring Sweep creates a cone-shaped poisonous area of effect, damaging enemies.
- Metal Virtue level required: 13
- Morale Rank required: 3
- Spirit Consumption: 300
Molten Calamity Thorn
- Description: Molten Calamity Thorn releases a metal-imbued attack that deals damage to enemies it touches
- Metal Virtue level required: 30
- Morale Rank required: 3
- Spirit Consumption: 600
Thorn Shot
- Description: Thorn Shot fires a poison-imbued thorn that does high damage to enemies.
- Metal Virtue level required: 25
- Morale Rank required: 0
- Spirit Consumption: 257
Venom Snare
- Description: Venom Snare fires a curse bolt that creates a toxic fog around enemies, dealing high damage over time.
- Metal Virtue level required: 40
- Morale Rank required: 12
- Spirit Consumption: 600
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available on the Game Pass for Xbox and PC. The game was launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with rave reviews.