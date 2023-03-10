Create

All Metal Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The Metal Phase Spells (image via Koei Tecmo)

Metal Phase Spells are perfect for overcoming Wood-type spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. However, they are weak to Fire-type spells.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is developed by Team Ninja as their next major title in the souls-like genre. The game is set during China's Three Kingdom Period.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Metal Phase Spells

The 14 Metal Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty deal toxic damage in the form of Poison Bubbles or Venom Snare to enemies. Each spell also requires players to be at a certain Moral Rank and attain a certain Metal Virtue level.

That said, let's look at all Metal Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Metal Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Image via Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty)

Poison Bubbles

  • Description: Poison Bubbles release poisonous bubbles that burst and create a poison bog when they hit enemies or terrain, dealing enemies damage over time.
  • Metal Virtue level required: 1
  • Morale Rank required: 0
  • Spirit Consumption: 257

Repression Crush

  • Description: Repression Crush releases a curse bolt to the front, slowly reducing Spirit Disruption recovery for enemies over a certain period.
  • Metal Virtue level required: 2
  • Morale Rank required: 10
  • Spirit Consumption: 257

Poison Corrosion

  • Description: Poison Corrosion emits a poison fog that causes damage to enemies touching it over time.
  • Metal Virtue level required: 3
  • Morale Rank required: 0
  • Spirit Consumption: 300

Venomous Discharge

  • Description: Venomous Discharge releases poisonous bubbles that burst and create a poison bog when they hit enemies or terrain, dealing enemies high damage over time.
  • Metal Virtue level required: 5
  • Morale Rank required: 3
  • Spirit Consumption: 557

Calamity Bolts

  • Description: Calamity Bolts releases a curse bolt to the front, drastically reducing Spirit Disruption recovery slowly for enemies over a certain period.
  • Metal Virtue level required: 4
  • Morale Rank required: 3
  • Spirit Consumption: 407

Life Wither

  • Description: Life Wither releases a curse bolt to the front, giving enemies more damage for a certain period.
  • Metal Virtue level required: 7
  • Morale Rank required: 15
  • Spirit Consumption: 450

Toxin Weapon

  • Description: Toxin Weapon enchants the melee weapon with toxin and deals poison damage to enemies.
  • Metal Virtue level required: 12
  • Morale Rank required: 7
  • Spirit Consumption: 486

Thorny Ground

  • Description: Thorny Ground spawns thorns in front of the player that reduces enemy movement speed.
  • Metal Virtue level required: 20
  • Morale Rank required: 12
  • Spirit Consumption: 300

Elemental Plague

  • Description: Elemental Plague increases all status effects accumulation dealt to enemies for a fixed period of time.
  • Metal Virtue level required: 9
  • Morale Rank required: 3
  • Spirit Consumption: 221

Toxin Bubbles

  • Description: Toxin Bubbles release poisonous bubbles that burst and create a poison bog when they hit enemies or terrain, dealing enemies with very high damage over time.
  • Metal Virtue level required: 13
  • Morale Rank required: 7
  • Spirit Consumption: 521

Devouring Sweep

  • Description: Devouring Sweep creates a cone-shaped poisonous area of effect, damaging enemies.
  • Metal Virtue level required: 13
  • Morale Rank required: 3
  • Spirit Consumption: 300

Molten Calamity Thorn

  • Description: Molten Calamity Thorn releases a metal-imbued attack that deals damage to enemies it touches
  • Metal Virtue level required: 30
  • Morale Rank required: 3
  • Spirit Consumption: 600

Thorn Shot

  • Description: Thorn Shot fires a poison-imbued thorn that does high damage to enemies.
  • Metal Virtue level required: 25
  • Morale Rank required: 0
  • Spirit Consumption: 257

Venom Snare

  • Description: Venom Snare fires a curse bolt that creates a toxic fog around enemies, dealing high damage over time.
  • Metal Virtue level required: 40
  • Morale Rank required: 12
  • Spirit Consumption: 600
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available on the Game Pass for Xbox and PC. The game was launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with rave reviews.

