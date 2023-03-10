Metal Phase Spells are perfect for overcoming Wood-type spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. However, they are weak to Fire-type spells.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is developed by Team Ninja as their next major title in the souls-like genre. The game is set during China's Three Kingdom Period.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Metal Phase Spells

The 14 Metal Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty deal toxic damage in the form of Poison Bubbles or Venom Snare to enemies. Each spell also requires players to be at a certain Moral Rank and attain a certain Metal Virtue level.

That said, let's look at all Metal Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Metal Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Image via Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty)

Poison Bubbles

Description : Poison Bubbles release poisonous bubbles that burst and create a poison bog when they hit enemies or terrain, dealing enemies damage over time.

: Poison Bubbles release poisonous bubbles that burst and create a poison bog when they hit enemies or terrain, dealing enemies damage over time. Metal Virtue level required : 1

: 1 Morale Rank required : 0

: 0 Spirit Consumption: 257

Repression Crush

Description : Repression Crush releases a curse bolt to the front, slowly reducing Spirit Disruption recovery for enemies over a certain period.

: Repression Crush releases a curse bolt to the front, slowly reducing Spirit Disruption recovery for enemies over a certain period. Metal Virtue level required : 2

: 2 Morale Rank required : 10

: 10 Spirit Consumption: 257

Poison Corrosion

Description : Poison Corrosion emits a poison fog that causes damage to enemies touching it over time.

: Poison Corrosion emits a poison fog that causes damage to enemies touching it over time. Metal Virtue level required : 3

: 3 Morale Rank required : 0

: 0 Spirit Consumption: 300

Venomous Discharge

Description : Venomous Discharge releases poisonous bubbles that burst and create a poison bog when they hit enemies or terrain, dealing enemies high damage over time.

: Venomous Discharge releases poisonous bubbles that burst and create a poison bog when they hit enemies or terrain, dealing enemies high damage over time. Metal Virtue level required : 5

: 5 Morale Rank required : 3

: 3 Spirit Consumption: 557

Calamity Bolts

Description : Calamity Bolts releases a curse bolt to the front, drastically reducing Spirit Disruption recovery slowly for enemies over a certain period.

: Calamity Bolts releases a curse bolt to the front, drastically reducing Spirit Disruption recovery slowly for enemies over a certain period. Metal Virtue level required : 4

: 4 Morale Rank required : 3

: 3 Spirit Consumption: 407

Life Wither

Description : Life Wither releases a curse bolt to the front, giving enemies more damage for a certain period.

: Life Wither releases a curse bolt to the front, giving enemies more damage for a certain period. Metal Virtue level required : 7

: 7 Morale Rank required : 15

: 15 Spirit Consumption: 450

Toxin Weapon

Description : Toxin Weapon enchants the melee weapon with toxin and deals poison damage to enemies.

: Toxin Weapon enchants the melee weapon with toxin and deals poison damage to enemies. Metal Virtue level required : 12

: 12 Morale Rank required : 7

: 7 Spirit Consumption: 486

Thorny Ground

Description : Thorny Ground spawns thorns in front of the player that reduces enemy movement speed.

: Thorny Ground spawns thorns in front of the player that reduces enemy movement speed. Metal Virtue level required : 20

: 20 Morale Rank required : 12

: 12 Spirit Consumption: 300

Elemental Plague

Description : Elemental Plague increases all status effects accumulation dealt to enemies for a fixed period of time.

: Elemental Plague increases all status effects accumulation dealt to enemies for a fixed period of time. Metal Virtue level required : 9

: 9 Morale Rank required : 3

: 3 Spirit Consumption: 221

Toxin Bubbles

Description : Toxin Bubbles release poisonous bubbles that burst and create a poison bog when they hit enemies or terrain, dealing enemies with very high damage over time.

: Toxin Bubbles release poisonous bubbles that burst and create a poison bog when they hit enemies or terrain, dealing enemies with very high damage over time. Metal Virtue level required : 13

: 13 Morale Rank required : 7

: 7 Spirit Consumption: 521

Devouring Sweep

Description : Devouring Sweep creates a cone-shaped poisonous area of effect, damaging enemies.

: Devouring Sweep creates a cone-shaped poisonous area of effect, damaging enemies. Metal Virtue level required : 13

: 13 Morale Rank required : 3

: 3 Spirit Consumption: 300

Molten Calamity Thorn

Description : Molten Calamity Thorn releases a metal-imbued attack that deals damage to enemies it touches

: Molten Calamity Thorn releases a metal-imbued attack that deals damage to enemies it touches Metal Virtue level required : 30

: 30 Morale Rank required : 3

: 3 Spirit Consumption: 600

Thorn Shot

Description : Thorn Shot fires a poison-imbued thorn that does high damage to enemies.

: Thorn Shot fires a poison-imbued thorn that does high damage to enemies. Metal Virtue level required : 25

: 25 Morale Rank required : 0

: 0 Spirit Consumption: 257

Venom Snare

Description : Venom Snare fires a curse bolt that creates a toxic fog around enemies, dealing high damage over time.

: Venom Snare fires a curse bolt that creates a toxic fog around enemies, dealing high damage over time. Metal Virtue level required : 40

: 40 Morale Rank required : 12

: 12 Spirit Consumption: 600

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available on the Game Pass for Xbox and PC. The game was launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with rave reviews.

Poll : 0 votes