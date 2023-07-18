Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.45 official notes: New side-story quests, massive Blue Mage updates, and more

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.45 is now live, with extensive changes making their way to the title with the new update. Some of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the new side quests along with the Variant Dungeons that have now made their way to the MMORPG. Along with playable content, Blue Games have also received many updates, with new items and chapters being added to New Game+.

Final Fantasy 14 players looking for a detailed description of patch 6.45 can look up the official website. However, for a brief overview, this article provides all the major highlights.

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.45 official notes (July 18)

FINAL FANTASY XIV @FF_XIV_EN more day until our next blue mage update!



Expand your arsenal of flashy spells and show them off in new stages of the Masked Carnivale! more day until our next blue mage update!Expand your arsenal of flashy spells and show them off in new stages of the Masked Carnivale!

1) New side-story quests have been added

By Agents Unknown

Disciple of War or Magic level 90

Radz-at-Han (X:11.4 Y:11.5)

Delion

Players must first complete the quest "Generational Bonding."

Not from Around Here

Disciple of War or Magic level 90

Players must first complete the quest "By Agents Unknown."

Manderville Weapons

A Spirited Reforging

Disciple of War or Magic level 90

Radz-at-Han (X:12.0 Y:7.1)

Gerolt

Players must first complete the side story quests "Well-oiled" and "Not from Around Here."

The Joy of Zoi

Disciple of the Hand or Land level 90

The Crystarium (X:10.5 Y:7.7)

Grenoldt

Players must first complete the quest "An Adaptive Tool."

Variant Dungeons

Mononoke Aware

Disciple of War or Magic level 90

Old Sharlayan (X:12.0 Y:13.3)

Shallow Moor

Players must first complete the main scenario quest "Endwalker" and have also spoken with the NPC Osmon in Old Sharlayan (X:11.9 Y:13.3).

2) New job quests have been added

Blue Mage

And the Crowd Goes Mild

Blue Mage level 70

Ul'dah - Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0)

Martyn

Players must first complete the main scenario quest, "Reflections in Crystal," and the job quest, "A Future in Blue."

Blue Mage level 73

Ul'dah - Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0)

P'yandih

Players must first complete the job quest, "And the Crowd Goes Mild," and have learned a certain blue mage spell.

Blue Mage level 75

Ul'dah - Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0)

P'yandih

Players must first complete the job quest "???" and have learned a certain blue mage spell.

Blue Mage level 78

Ul'dah - Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0)

P'yandih

Players must first complete the job quest "???" and have learned a certain blue mage spell.

Blue Mage level 80

Ul'dah - Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0)

Martyn

Players must first complete the job quest "???"

Blue Mage level 80

Ul'dah - Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0)

Martyn

Players must first complete the job quest and have completed the Masked Carnivale stage.

3) New chapters have been added to New Game+

The final quest of each chapter must be completed before it can be unlocked.

Sidequests

Mount Rokkon

DPS Quests

Blue Mage - Part 4

FINAL FANTASY XIV @FF_XIV_EN



Look forward to (somehow) even more Hildibrand adventures, arriving in days! What is our inspector extraordinaire cooking this time...?Look forward to (somehow) even more Hildibrand adventures, arriving indays!

4) Housing

Furnishings from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest have been added.

New furnishings have been added.

New orchestrion rolls have been added.

5) The Manderville Gold Saucer

New Triple Triad cards have been added.

New cards have been added.

New NPC opponents for Triple Triad have been added.

6) Miscellaneous

New hairstyles have been added.

New emotes have been added.

7) Battle System

The level cap for blue mage has been increased to 80

New blue magic spells have been added

Blue magic spells have been adjusted.

Help text for blue magic spells will now indicate with which other blue magic spells they share a recast timer.

New stages have been added to the Masked Carnivale.

New entries have been added to the blue mage log.

8) Mount Rokkon

The variant dungeon Mount Rokkon has been added.

Entering Mount Rokkon

Enter from the V&C Dungeon Finder under Duty in the main men

Entering solo or in a pre-made party (up to 4 players):

Ensure the box "Enable party matching" is unchecked, then select "Register for Duty" to enter.

Party matching is disabled by default.

Entering via matchmaking:

Make certain the box "Enable party matching" is checked, then select "Register for Duty" to be matched with a party.

Role Requirements

When matching with a party, there are no role requirements or restrictions for parties. Moreover, players can freely change to any job or class that has reached level 90.

Players can only change their class or job outside of combat.

Variant Actions and Attribute Adjustments

To allow for greater freedom of role choices, variant dungeons grant players special variant actions. These actions mimic existing abilities such as Cure or Rampart.

Moreover, certain attributes will also be adjusted to compensate for the disparity of strength between certain roles.

These adjustments will give roles more versatility, such as allowing DPS or healers to act as tanks.

Setting Variant Actions

Variant actions can be selected from the V&C Dungeon Finder window. Players may have up to two variant actions at any given time and are free to change them at any time, even after entering the dungeon.

Item Exchange

By speaking with Trisassant in Old Sharlayan (X:11.9 Y:13.3), players can exchange tokens obtained from completing variant dungeons for various goods.

The criterion dungeon Another Mount Rokkon has been added.

Requirements

Players must first complete the sidequest "Mononoke Aware" and then speak with the NPC Osmon in Old Sharlayan (X:11.9 Y:13.3) to unlock the dungeon.

Entering Another Mount Rokkon

Players can register to enter criterion dungeons via the V&C Dungeon Finder, found under Duty in the main menu.

Players will be matched into parties comprised of the following roles:

1 Tank

1 Healer

1 Melee DPS

1 Physical Ranged or Magical Ranged DPS

Party Composition Bonus

Upon entering Another Mount Rokkon, party members will gain a bonus to damage dealt according to the composition of their party. The bonus increases with the number of jobs in your party that rely on actions that affect the entire party.

This bonus system is intended to compensate for the proportional decrease in utility of such actions as party size decreases.

The effectiveness of the damage bonus will differ between roles.

This bonus will only be applied to jobs and has no effect on classes.

Variant Actions

The Variant Raise II action will be automatically assigned to all players upon entering Another Mount Rokkon. No other variant actions are available.

Variant Raise II may only be used once per party member. However, there will be opportunities to replenish the charges of this action.

Additional Rules

The following additional rules will be applied to Another Mount Rokkon:

Resurrection Restrictions

While undertaking this duty, players will be subjected to a status effect that prevents resurrection by certain means. Raise effects granted via Variant Raise II are exempt from this restriction.

Item Exchange

By speaking with Trisassant in Old Sharlayan (X:11.9 Y:13.3), players can exchange tokens obtained from completing criterion dungeons for various goods.

The criterion dungeon Another Mount Rokkon (Savage) has been added.

Requirements

Players must first complete Another Mount Rokkon and then speak with the NPC Osmon in Old Sharlayan (X:11.9 Y:13.3) to unlock the dungeon.

Entering Another Mount Rokkon (Savage)

Players can register to enter savage criterion dungeons via the V&C Dungeon Finder, found under Duty in the main menu. Please note that a party of four players is required to register.

Party Composition Bonus

Upon entering Another Mount Rokkon (Savage), party members will gain a bonus to damage dealt according to the composition of their party. The bonus increases with the number of jobs in your party that rely on actions affecting the entire party.

This bonus system is intended to compensate for the proportional decrease in utility of such actions as party size decreases.

The effectiveness of the damage bonus will differ between roles.

This bonus will only be applied to jobs and has no effect on classes.

The bonus applied in Another Mount Rokkon (Savage) is the same as in Another Mount Rokkon.

Variant Actions

Variant actions cannot be used while undertaking Another Mount Rokkon (Savage).

Additional Rules

The following additional rules will be applied to Another Mount Rokkon (Savage):

Resurrection Restrictions

While undertaking this duty, players will be subjected to a status effect that prevents resurrection.

Respawn Point Restrictions

Unlike normal dungeons, players cannot return to the criterion dungeon's starting point once incapacitated.

Reset After Party KO

If all party members are incapacitated, all progress will be reset, and the party must begin from the start of the instance.

Sewer-dweller

After a certain amount of time has passed since first engaging enemies in the criterion dungeon, all enemies will be granted the Sewer-dweller effect, greatly increasing their damage dealt while reducing their damage taken.

The time until Sewer-dweller is applied to enemies will be reset should all party members be incapacitated.

Incapacitation After Logout

Party members who log out of the game while in combat will be returned in an incapacitated state.

Item Exchange

By speaking with Trisassant in Old Sharlayan (X:11.9 Y:13.3), players can exchange tokens obtained from completing criterion dungeons for various goods.

The strength of the Echo granted in Pandæmonium: Abyssos (Savage) has been increased.

The Echo will take effect upon entering Pandæmonium: Abyssos (Savage) raids, increasing players' maximum HP, damage dealt, and healing potency by 15%.

Unlike other instances, the strength of the Echo will not increase in the event all party members are incapacitated.

9) Items

New items have been added.

Grand prize-winning entries from the FFXIV Weapon Design Contest have been added.

New recipes have been added.

Further splendorous tools enhancements have been added.

By crafting or gathering specified items, players can obtain class-specific tools for Disciples of the Hand and Land, which can be enhanced in future updates.

Enhancing Splendorous Tools

Items required to enhance splendorous tools can be obtained from Quinnana in the Crystarium (X:10.4 Y:7.7) by trading for collectibles. Tools can then be enhanced by Chora-Zoi in the Crystarium (X:10.5 Y:7.7).

Items required to enhance splendorous tools can now be obtained through the aetherial reduction of collectibles.

Methods for obtaining the required items differ by class:

Disciples of the Hand

After completing the quest "The Joy of Zoi," new recipes for crafting collectibles will be added to the Crafting Log.

Splendorous tools must be equipped when crafting with these new recipes.

Disciples of the Land

After completing the quest "The Joy of Zoi," collectibles can be gathered from specified gathering points.

Splendorous tools must be equipped when gathering at the specified gathering points.

Fisher

After completing the quest "The Joy of Zoi," collectibles may be acquired using Select Bait Balls at specified fishing locations.

Splendorous tools must be equipped when fishing at the specified fishing locations.

Select Bait Balls can be obtained from Quinnana in the Crystarium (X:10.4 Y:7.7).

10) Resolved Issue

The following issues have been addressed.

An issue wherein the bar indicating that a status effect can be removed with Esuna would disappear when targeting a party member.

An issue in the island sanctuary wherein earnings from the sale of handicrafts at the workshop could not be received.

Other various issues have also been addressed.

11) Known issues

An issue in the sidequest "Not from Around Here" wherein the incorrect BGM will play after certain cutscenes end.

An issue in the 6.45 sidequest cutscenes wherein certain graphics do not display properly.

An issue in the Heroes' Gauntlet wherein certain graphics do not display properly.

An issue in the Mount Rokkon variant dungeon wherein certain graphics do not display properly.

An issue in the gathering log wherein the splendorous tools list does not display in the correct order.

An issue in the Another Mount Rokkon (Savage) criterion dungeon wherein timer-based enemy enhancement effect is incongruously named "Sewer-dweller."