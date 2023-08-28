Much like other MMOs with complex class systems, Final Fantasy 14 features a massive selection of jobs for players to choose from. In the game, jobs are essentially upgrades of the base classes, and each of these fills in a specific position in a party. To upgrade from class to job, several requirements should be met, including quests and levels.

If you are in search of the best jobs to play in Final Fantasy 14, this tier list will help you decide which job suits you best. The list is divided into four tiers that are ranked according to activities, including dungeons, raids, player-vs-player (PvP) battles, and solo content.

Final Fantasy 14 job tier list for August 2023

S-tier

Warriors are a top-tier job in Final Fantasy 14 (Image via Square Enix)

S-tier jobs are the best for both hardcore endgame content and regular gameplay. They are highly sought after and excel in both PvE and PvP content. In PvE, they provide strong damage output and utility, while in PvP, they are equipped with crowd control abilities that can either kickstart or end a fight.

Here are the S-tier jobs in the game:

Warrior

Paladin

White Mage

Sage

Machinist

A-tier

Dark Knight is a strong job choice in Final Fantasy 14 (Image via Square Enix)

A-tier jobs in Final Fantasy 14 are considered above average and are quite strong in terms of performance and capabilities within the game's mechanics. These jobs are generally well-balanced and effective in their designated roles, and they offer a lot of utility to their team.

They are mostly valued for their reliability and adaptability, making them desirable choices for players who want to excel in their chosen roles while also contributing to the team’s game plan.

Here are the A-tier jobs in the game:

Dark Knight

Gunbreaker

Scholar

Monk

Reaper

Dancer

B-tier

Samurai is one of the more complicated jobs in Final Fantasy 14 (Image via Square Enix)

The B-tier jobs have unique strengths that make them valuable in specific situations. However, these roles might lack the versatility or raw power that are characteristics of higher-tier jobs. Although not at the top, they remain crucial choices that can be used by skilled players who understand how to maximize their strengths and navigate around their limitations.

Here are the B-tier jobs in the game:

Samurai

Ninja

Black mage

Summoner

Jobs like Samurai and Ninja are listed in B-tier because while they can deal good damage and have unique skill sets, they may be more challenging to handle than the top-tier choices.

Meanwhile, Black Mages and Summoners cast powerful spells but lack the mobility that could allow them to move while casting. Moreover, Summoners' pet mechanics and spell management can also be a bit complicated.

C-tier Job List

Dragoon is not the most rewarding job currently (Image via Square Enix)

The C-tier jobs are roles that have lower overall performance and effectiveness compared to higher tiers. These jobs have evident weaknesses or limitations in their mechanics, making them the less optimal choice for specific situations and encounters.

Here are the C-tier jobs in the game:

Dragoon

Astrologian

Bard

Red mage

Dragoon's jumping mechanics require precise positioning, and Astrologian's intricate card-based mechanics can be too complex. Meanwhile, Bard's party buffs come at the cost of personal damage, and Red Mage's hybrid playstyle between melee and ranged abilities can make it harder to excel in either role.

This wraps up our Final Fantasy 14 job tier list for August 2023.