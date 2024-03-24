Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail release date, Early Access, and other details

The Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail release date has finally been unveiled, bringing a concrete deadline for the long-awaited 7.0 update. Details on the release date and a week-long Early Access were announced during an exclusive PAX East panel, Journey to Dawntrail: The 10 Year Adventure of Final Fantasy 14.

The Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail release date is confirmed to be July 2nd, 2024. This will be a global release, meaning players across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox will receive the 7.0 update at the same time.

Dawntrail's release date was originally supposed to come earlier, but Producer Naoki Yoshida wanted to give Elden Ring's Shadow of The Erdtree DLC a wide berth. Nonetheless, he has given Final Fantasy 14 fans 'one week' to finish playing Shadow of the Erdtree - and no more.

This article will go over the Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail release date for both its full release and Early Access, as well as a brief overview of new things to expect.

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail Early Access release date and pre-order details

Fans who pre-order it get to try all the Dawntrail content a week earlier in the Early Access, which will go live on June 28, 2024.

The window to pre-order Dawntrail will open on June 26. Other than the pre-order bonus code to unlock Early Access for Dawntrail, this will also get you:

A Wind-up Zidane Minion vanity item.

Azeyma's Earrings, which grants you stat buffs for your chosen Job, as well as a flat 30% boost towards all XP gain.

What to expect from Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail (update 7.0)

Viper is one of the new jobs in Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail (Image via Square Enix)

The 7.0 update will bring major graphical and a few game system improvements for all Final Fantasy 14 players - even those who do not own the Dawntrail expansion. These include:

You can play as the all-new female Hrothgar race if you own the Shadowbringers expansion.

Gold Saucer updates.

Dye system gets secondary color.

PvP updates and new PvP maps.

Level cap increases from 90 to 100.

Check out our detailed coverage on all confirmed features coming with the Final Fantasy 14 7.0 update to find out more.

The focal point of this sunlit new expansion is Tural, but there are also new dungeons and field operations. There's also the new Ultimate raid, Futures Unwritten, where you will get to try out your DPS with the two new Jobs: Viper and Pictomancer.

